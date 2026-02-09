Rail board puts Delhi–Nuh–Alwar line on hold, RTI reply reveals

A railway project on the Delhi–Sohna–Nuh–Firozpur Jhirka–Alwar route, sanctioned over a decade ago in the 2013-14 fiscal at a cost of ₹1,239 crore, has been put on the back burner by the Railways board, a Right To Information (RTI) reply revealed. RTI by activist Rajuddin reveals project stalled despite land needs across Haryana, Rajasthan. Nuh still lacks rail access (HT )

As per documents accessed through the RTI response, a copy of which was seen by HT, the project, listed under New Line Projects category PH-11, has been marked as “project kept in abeyance.” The reply was issued by Northern Railway, Delhi, on January 28, 2026, against an RTI application filed on November 13, 2025, by Mewat-based social activist Rajuddin.

The project records show a proposed construction length of 104.11km, with a broader route length of 121.41km from Asaoti to Alwar and 171km from Delhi to Alwar. The plan included 14 stations — comprising two junctions, three halts, eight crossings and one junction cabin — and required about 631.35 hectares across Haryana (538.67 hectares) and Rajasthan (92.68 hectares). The estimated cost per kilometre was listed as ₹11.87 crore. The projected rate of return in the file was recorded at (-) 5.13% per annum, with diesel traction proposed.

The RTI reply further noted that while preliminary project features were recorded and part estimates for drawings and detailed project report (DPR) preparation were to be processed, the work has not been approved for execution and will proceed only after fresh sanction from the Railway board.

The rail link has been a decades-old demand in Mewat, one of the districts identified among the most backward by NITI Aayog. Despite being surrounded by rail-connected districts, such as Gurugram, Palwal, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar and Deeg, Nuh district still lacks rail access.

Over the years, multiple leaders across parties, including former and current chief ministers and Union ministers, have publicly referred to the project, and it has featured in rail budget announcements.