Rao Inderjit reviews Gurugram projects, sets landfill, drainage deadlines

Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh chaired a high-level review meeting in Gurugram on Saturday to assess the progress of key infrastructure and environmental projects, directing civic agencies to accelerate implementation and ensure strict compliance with environmental norms. 175 new rainwater recharge units planned before monsoon. Properties without functional RWH may face OC cancellation, while polluting units risk penal action. (HT Photo)

The review covered waste management, drainage systems, rainwater harvesting, NCR channel works and construction of the Rao Birender Singh Sports Stadium. Senior officials from multiple civic bodies were asked to adhere to timelines and step up enforcement against violations affecting the city’s environment and water systems.

Reviewing the Bandhwari landfill site, the minister directed timely and scientific disposal of legacy waste. Officials said that under a fresh tender, around 1.68 million metric tonnes of old waste will be processed scientifically, with work scheduled to begin by the end of February 2026 and targeted for completion by February 2027. Processing capacity is being enhanced with additional machinery and infrastructure.

The minister also reviewed the ongoing legal dispute with the concessionaire firm and was informed the matter is under arbitration, with the next hearing scheduled for February 16, 2026. He directed officials to monitor groundwater levels and environmental impact in Bandhwari and nearby villages and to address concerns raised by residents. He also instructed that waste from Faridabad should not be dumped at the site.

Taking note of urban flooding and drainage bottlenecks, the minister ordered strict action against encroachments on natural drainage channels and water exit routes. Departments were directed to conduct a detailed survey and submit a report within one month identifying all illegal encroachments obstructing natural water flow, followed by enforcement action.

On rainwater harvesting, officials informed the meeting that steps are underway to strengthen recharge systems, including repair of non-functional rainwater harvesting structures and construction of 175 new recharge units before the monsoon season. The minister directed that occupancy certificates of large plot owners and housing societies that have failed to install or maintain functional rainwater harvesting systems should be cancelled.

He also ordered strict enforcement against builders and industrial units discharging untreated wastewater into drains without installing sewage treatment plants, directing departments to identify violators and initiate penal action to curb water pollution.

The progress of the under-construction Rao Birender Singh Sports Stadium in Wazirabad was reviewed, with officials directed to complete all pending works within the extended deadline of January 2027 and make the facility operational.

On water supply, the minister said work will soon begin on laying an underground pipeline to replace the Gurugram canal supply line from Kakroi village in Sonipat district to Gurugram, which is expected to significantly enhance the city’s water supply capacity.

The meeting was attended by Gurugram mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Manesar Municipal Corporation commissioner Pradeep Singh, additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav and other senior officers.