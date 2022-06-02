Realty broker held for abducting, assaulting first-year college student in Gurugram

A 30-year-old real estate broker was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abducting and assaulting a first-year woman college student at gunpoint outside a government college in Sector 14. The victim and her friend were waiting for local transport on MG Road around 2.30pm Tuesday when the incident took place, said police, adding that the man later pushed the woman out of his car on the Rampura flyover and fled. He, however, was arrested within a couple of hours, police said.

The suspect was identified as Rahul alias Charanjeet Rajput, a resident of Sikanderpur Badha in Kherki Daula. He runs a real estate company and knew the victim for the past four years, police said. “The victim had stopped talking to him following which he started stalking her and was forcing her to meet him but she had asked him to stay away. He was regularly threatening her. He was carrying a licensed pistol and we are verifying the details of his arms licence,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The victim, a resident of Sector 82, said after her classes got over, she and her friend were waiting for an auto-rickshaw on the main MG Road. “I was talking to my friend when suddenly a speeding white Fortuner SUV stopped in front of us and the man, whom I used to know, got down. He forced me to board the SUV and when I refused, he took out a pistol and pushed me into the SUV and locked the rear doors,” she said, requesting anonymity.

He also allegedly snatched her mobile phone and broke it. “I was frightened and traumatised. I pleaded with him to let me go but he kept forcing me to say that I would keep in touch with him. I started banging on the car windows and shouting for help as he kept driving towards Manesar. After half an hour, when we reached Rampura flyover, he pushed me out of the SUV and fled,” she said.

The police said Rajput assaulted her in the SUV and also threatened to shoot her if he ever saw her “talking to another man”, adding that it was the victim’s friend, who witnessed the abduction, who alerted the police.

Sangwan said a team from Civil Lines police station reached the spot and collected details from the friend. “Two teams were formed and information was circulated to all checkpoints. The eyewitness had noted down the registration number of the SUV which was shared with all the teams and police stations. Police teams scanned CCTV footage from the spot and other areas and a team was sent towards Kherki Daula,” he said.

Pankaj Kumar, station house officer of Civil Lines police station, said the suspect was arrested from Kherki Daula area within two hours. “We had to scan over 150 CCTV cameras and question over 20 people to track and arrest him,” he said.

A case under sections 365 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 354D (stalking), 323 (assault), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act was registered at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday.

Police recovered six live cartridges from Rajput and the SUV used in the crime. The suspect was sent to 14-day of judicial custody after being produced before the court on Wednesday.

