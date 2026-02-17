Rear-end, side-impact, head-on crashes led to 93% road deaths in Gurugram ’23-24

Rear-end or “hit-from-back”, side-impact and head-on collisions involving pedestrians and motorists were the leading causes of road accident fatalities in the district in 2023 and 2024, according to electronic detailed accident report (eDAR) records accessed by HT. District logged 551 fatal crashes in 2023-24. NH48 had 156 fatal crashes at 45 points, highest among identified accident-prone corridors in the district. (HT Archive)

The crash configuration data showed that about 93% of mortalities occurred in these categories. Of 615 commuters and pedestrians who died in road accidents during the two-year period, 573 suffered high-impact collisions from the same, opposite and angular directions. Among all categories listed in eDAR records, pedestrian-related crashes accounted for 231 deaths, followed by rear-end (170), side impact (111) and head-on (61).

The remaining accidental mortalities in Gurugram were linked to wrongfully parked vehicles (14), object impact (11), high-speed overturn or skidding (8), run-off (5) and sideswipe (4). Overall, “manner-of-impact” collision types accounted for 67% of the district’s 917 fatalities in the two-year period.

The total number of fatal accidents between 2023 and 2024 stood at 551. Of these, pedestrian-related crashes accounted for 210 fatal accidents, rear-end for 155, side impact for 98 and head-on for 54, together contributing 94% of all fatal crashes recorded on the eDAR. The remaining fatal crashes were attributed to parked vehicles (12), object impact (12), vehicle overturn or skidding (6), run-off (3) and sideswipe (4). The eDAR system records fatal accidents, where at least one person dies, separately from overall fatalities.

Accident-prone stretches identified by the district administration included the Gurugram-Delhi expressway (NH 48), which recorded 156 fatal crashes at 45 points; the Gurugram-Alwar highway (NH 248A) with 24 fatal crashes at 10 points; the Delhi Western Peripheral Expressway with 16 fatal crashes at seven points; the Dwarka Expressway (NH 24BB) with 11 fatal crashes at four points; Golf Course and Extension roads with eight fatal crashes at three points; and other state highways with 16 fatal crashes at eight points.

Traffic police data from January 2026 shows that 1,112 crashes in 2025 resulted in 478 fatalities. In comparison, 472 people died in 1,024 accidents in 2024, up from 439 fatalities recorded in 1,190 accidents in 2023.

A recent report by the administration said the concentration of rear-end, side-impact and head-on collisions is linked to speeding, improper overtaking, inadequate pedestrian facilities, insufficient separation of traffic streams and limited reaction time. “The findings emphasise the need for targeted engineering solutions to address the issues,” the report read. Officials said accident-prevention measures will be implemented at identified locations. Zonal traffic police officers and regional National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officers have been tasked with addressing poor pavement conditions and roadside encroachments in their zones.