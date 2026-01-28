Rebar pierces man’s neck after fall at Gurugram construction site

A 34-year-old daily-wage worker was critically injured after an iron rebar pierced his neck when he fell from a height at a construction site in Sector 71, police said on Tuesday. Doctors said the iron rod narrowly missed vital organs, while police await a complaint to probe possible contractor negligence. (Getty Images)

The injured worker was identified as Manish Kumar, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, police said, adding the incident took place around 4.30pm on Sunday at an upcoming residential project of a real estate firm, where Kumar was employed as a daily-wage worker.

According to police, Kumar was standing on a ledge on the second floor of an under-construction tower without wearing any safety belt when he lost balance and fell to the ground. Investigators said a consignment of iron rebars had been kept in the open at the site, and Kumar fell onto them.

One of the rebars, which was bent, pierced through his neck, leaving him critically injured. Police said other workers at the site alerted the contractors and engineers, who immediately called an ambulance and informed the police control room.

The workers managed to pull out the rebar from Kumar’s neck and packed the wound with clothes and bandages to prevent excessive blood loss. He was later rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where his condition remains critical.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said investigators attempted to record the victim’s statement but were unable to do so due to his condition. “As per doctors, the rebar was mere centimetres away from his windpipe, spine or from damaging any artery due to which he had managed to survive,” Turan said.

Turan added that the victim’s family has not yet submitted a formal complaint at the Badshahpur police station. “If they allege negligence of contractors at the site, we will register an FIR against the erring individuals,” he said.