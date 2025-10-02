Relief from sewage overflow and waterlogging in Gurugram by April 2026: MCG Commissioner

All pending sewage and drainage cleaning and repair works in the city will be completed between 31 December 2025 and April 2026, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has announced. The aim is to ensure relief from recurring waterlogging before the onset of the next monsoon. Officials said that desilting work is already underway in some locations, while, in others, the projects will begin before December 31.

On Tuesday, Dahiya was chairing a review meeting of the Sewerage Management Cell, where he directed officials to provide permanent solutions to sewage issues in at least 40 identified problem areas across Gurugram. “Our aim is to ensure that no resident faces the nightmare of overflowing sewage or waterlogging during rains. The works must start by December and be completed by April so that the city is prepared well before monsoon,” he said.

The announcement comes weeks after heavy rains last month flooded homes and offices, swallowed long stretches of roads and with them, the cars, and trapped commuters in traffic jams for hours, forcing thousands to wade through knee-high levels of water, in some places contaminated by sewage and garbage. The extent of the waterlogging crisis again put a spotlight on the city’s inability to absorb rain water, mainly because of rapid unplanned urbanization as well as neglect of current civic infrastructure.

Under the MCG plan, areas such as Saraswati Enclave, Khandsa, Basai, Naharpur Rupa, Indira Colony, Narsinghpur, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Begumpur Khatola,Medawas, Nurpur Mod, Badshahpur, New Colony, Devilal Colony, Bhawani Enclave, Jharsa, Islampur, Shivaji Nagar, Laxmi Garden, Sector 40, Rajiv Colony, Sector 31, Ghata, Bandhwari, Baharampur, Chakkarpur, Kanahi, Rajendra Park, Surat Nagar, Tekchand Nagar, and Jacobpura have been prioritised.

Officials said that desilting work is already underway in some locations, while, in others, the projects will begin before December 31. In Rajendra Park, Surat Nagar and Tekchand Nagar, internal sewer line cleaning had started and a tender was allotted for laying a new line up to Jahajgarh sewage treatment plant (STP), with work scheduled to start next week. Similarly, a proposal to lay a 900mm wide line up to Dhanwapur STP has been cleared by the finance and contracts committee, and the tendering process is in progress. In the meantime, suction tankers are being deployed for regular dewatering.

During the meeting, Dahiya also announced the formation of a committee headed by the city’s chief engineer to identify points where untreated sewage was flowing into creeks or natural water bodies. “If such cases are found, not only will a detailed report be prepared, but permanent corrective measures will also be taken,” he said.

Earlier HT had reported that residents blame reckless dumping of construction waste and unchecked encroachments have choked critical catchments like the 84-acre Khala near Ambience Mall and the Johars on Rao Gajraj Marg, Old Gurgaon Road, and Sector 22B/Molhera, worsening the city’s ability to deal with monsoon rains.

The commissioner also reviewed the progress of public grievance redressal camps and directed officials to resolve complaints with seriousness and urgency. “The quality of work should be such that problems do not resurface. Officers must also check the complaint portal daily,” he added.