Residents raise alarm over Illegal garbage dumping in Sector 31,

Environmental and health crisis is increasing in Gurugram’s sector 31, with residents accusing local authorities of ignoring repeated complaints about an illegal garbage dumping yard operating close to their homes. Waste seen near green belts of Sector 31/40 dividing road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In a formal complaint submitted to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) last week, the Housing Board Colony Residents Welfare Association (HBC-RWA) alleged that the unregulated waste dumping was polluting air, contaminating groundwater, and violating multiple environmental laws.

“The stench is unbearable, and we are forced to keep our windows shut at all times,” said Naveen Mudgal, HBC RWA president. “The groundwater has started showing signs of contamination, and many residents are reporting recurring respiratory and stomach ailments. We have approached the MCG and the CM window, but there has been no visible action.”

The letter cites violations of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all of which prohibit dumping untreated waste in residential areas. It also invokes article 21 of the Constitution, calling the situation a direct violation of citizens’ right to a clean and healthy environment.

Locals allege that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has been using the site as a makeshift dumping ground for several months. Garbage collected from nearby sectors, including 31 and 32, is being offloaded there daily, attracting stray animals and emitting foul odour across the neighbourhood.

“The problem worsens during monsoon. Leachate from the garbage seeps into the soil, and air becomes thick due to the smell of rotting waste. We fear this will lead to serious long-term health consequences,” said Sunita Yadav, a resident.

Ravinder Yadav, MCG joint commissioner said that immediate steps would be taken to tackle the issue. “We will look into the matter and coordinate with the state pollution control board to ensure necessary action,” he said.

Residents have requested an urgent site inspection, removal of the dump yard, and accountability for officials who failed to act despite complaints. “The value of human life and health is far greater than administrative delay,” said Mudgal. “We only want the right to breathe clean air and live without any fear of disease.”

Pollution board officers said that they will visit the site and check the allegations.