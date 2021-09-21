Road rage argument turns violent, man stabbed by group of eight

A shop owner was allegedly waylaid, beaten and stabbed in the face by a group of people in an incident of road rage, as an argument over a collision escalated near Shriram Colony, the police said.

A case was registered at the New Colony police station under sections 148, 149, 323, 427, 506 and 379A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant was treated at a hospital and discharged.

According to the complainant, identified as Anirudh Yadav, a scooter hit his car near New Colony on Monday evening when he was returning home after dropping his sister at Shriram Colony. He said that the collision led to a minor argument that turned violent.

In his complaint to the police, Yadav said that during the argument, the suspect called his friends on phone and they also tried snatching his car keys when he tried to escape the spot, fearing danger. Yadav said that he and his friend, who was accompanying him, got inside the car and starting moving toward Nai Basti, but they were intercepted by seven to eight men in two cars.

Yadav told the police that the suspects tried to break the windows of his car and when he questioned them, they forced him to exit the car. “The accused beat me and also stabbed me in the face. One of them also tried to strangulate me,” Yadav told the police in the complaint.

As people started gathering at the spot after noticing the fight, the suspects got unnerved and fled the spot, the police said. However, they snatched Yadav’s mobile phone and wallet, and threatened to kill him if he reported the matter to the police.

Yadav was taken to a hospital by his friend and discharged after treatment.

Subash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said that a case has been registered against the accused, and feed from CCTV cameras is being scanned to identify them.