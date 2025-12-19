RTS Commission fines Nuh official 15,000 for delaying compensation to beneficiary

The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) commission has imposed a penalty of ₹15,000 on an assistant posted at the Women and Child Development (WCD) department office in Nuh for delaying in extending benefits of a government scheme to an eligible woman. According to the order, the 34-year-old beneficiary had applied for the scheme ( Mukhya Mantri Matritva Sahayata Yojana ) through the Saral portal on July 25, 2024.

The commission has also directed the district programme officer (DPO), Nuh, to pay ₹5,000 as compensation to the complainant for the hardship caused due to the delay of over a year, said RTS officials on Thursday.

According to the order, the 34-year-old beneficiary had applied for the scheme ( Mukhya Mantri Matritva Sahayata Yojana ) through the Saral portal on July 25, 2024. However, despite the prescribed RTS timeline of six months, the benefit was released on April 16, 2025. The commission found that the delay occurred because the mandatory unique code required for processing the payment was not generated on time by the WCDPO Nuh-2 office, even though repeated reminders were sent by the DPO.

During the hearing on December 16, the commission held the assistant primarily responsible for the lapse, observing that the delay amounted to a clear violation of the Haryana RTS Act, 2014. The commission also took note of the official’s conduct during the proceedings, stating that it reflected negligence towards official duties.

Invoking Section 17(1)(h) of the RTS Act, the commission ordered that the ₹15,000 penalty be deducted from the assistant’s salary and deposited into the state exchequer. In addition, the DPO has been directed to ensure payment of ₹5,000 as compensation to the complainant. The total recovery of ₹20,000 is to be effected, with strict compliance reporting mandated.

An RTS commission spokesperson said the DPO, Nuh, has been instructed to submit a detailed compliance report with documentary proof. The commission has also sought clarification regarding the officer holding charge of the WCDPO office during the relevant period and asked for an explanation to be placed on record.

“The RTS framework exists to ensure timely delivery of benefits to citizens. Unjustified delays defeat the very purpose of welfare schemes,” the spokesperson said.