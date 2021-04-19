Rush at liquor stores as Delhi lockdown sparks fears

Soon after the Delhi government announced a six-day lockdown, liquor shops in the city were flooded with buyers on Monday, much like the scene in the Capital.

While many from Delhi who work in the city lined up to stock up on liquor for the lockdown, city residents also started gathering at these stores fearing the possibility of a lockdown due to the rise in Covid-19 cases over the last month.

However, learning from past experiences, the police deployed more than 1,000 personnel at liquor vends across the district on Monday.

Ankit Kumar, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi, said he worked in Udyog Vihar and as soon the lockdown was announced, his friends started calling him informing him about the long queues in the Capital. “They asked me to buy liquor for them as well and I received more than 20 messages from different people, who sent money through e-wallets to ensure I didn’t miss their demands,” he said.

Another Delhi resident, Shveta Tiwari, of Mayapuri, who works in an office on Golf Course Road, said that she received more than 30 calls to buy liquor before leaving for home. “My friends had bought booze mostly by paying double the price last year. So, this time, everyone wanted to be safe and wise,” she said.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that they asked liquor shops to ensure no one was allowed to enter without face masks and to ensure social distancing. “As the cases are rising, we want to take all possible precautions to ensure the safety of people,” he said.

Shopkeepers said people bought liquor in bulk on Monday. “We were shocked when people suddenly started coming and asking for cases of Scotch, whiskey and beer. Generally, people buy beer from Delhi as it’s cheaper there but due to the sudden lockdown and no stock of beer, people are buying from Gurugram,” said Rakesh Kumar, a salesman at a liquor shop on MG Road.

VK Beniwal, the deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east), however, said that they did not receive any information related to rush at liquor shops. “We have all arrangements in place and excise teams are keeping a close watch on all precautionary measures at liquor shops,” he said.