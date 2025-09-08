Gurugram RWAs–MCG WhatsApp row over ad revenue sparks showcause notices

A WhatsApp group created to facilitate dialogue between Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and residents turned contentious on Sunday after MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya objected to RWAs collecting money from companies, doctors, and other businesses in exchange for advertisements inside residential colonies. An illegally installed hoarding. (HT Photo)

Dahiya called the practice a violation of municipal regulations and questioned the justification for such fundraising. His remarks triggered a heated debate, with some members defending RWAs and others backing the commissioner. The situation escalated when Dahiya, several MCG officials, and one resident who supported the commissioner exited the group.

Later, Dahiya clarified that while RWAs could contribute to their neighbourhoods, they could not bypass legal procedures to raise funds. “It would have been far better if RWAs had sought prior permission instead of undertaking such practices informally,” he said, adding that notices could be regularised by paying nominal advertising fees.

MCG officials confirmed showcause notices were served to several RWAs and doctors after inspections uncovered unauthorised hoardings. One notice issued on September 7 in Sector 27 cited violations of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, the Haryana Municipal Advertisement Byelaws, 2022, and the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989. It warned of penalties, removal of hoardings, or even criminal proceedings. Recipients were asked to respond within three days, failing which ex-parte action, including FIRs and recovery of damages, would follow.

Many RWAs defended the advertisements as necessary to fill gaps in civic services. A representative said they had to repair sewer covers, potholes, and cables themselves, since waiting for municipal tenders meant unsafe delays. Others said RWAs even had to remove unauthorised hoardings put up by outsiders, straining budgets.

Some residents backed the commissioner. Harish Nair, president of Sector 23 RWA, suggested higher maintenance charges or emergency funds instead of unauthorised ads. Kundan Lal Sharma of Sector 21 said while the commissioner’s objection was legally sound, frustrations over civic lapses were reflected in hundreds of group messages.

The row has renewed calls for a clear RWA advertising policy. “Advertising already generates revenue for MCG. Extending a transparent framework for RWAs could avoid conflict,” said Puneet Pahwa of Sector 45 RWA.

Chaitali Mandhotra of Ardee City said civic gaps were more pressing. “We don’t have roads. Sewer is overflowing… but the MCG took revenue collection by RWA as a priority. I am surprised,” she said.