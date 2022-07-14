Ryan School murder case: Disappointed by verdict, but quest for justice to continue, says victim’s family
Gurugram: "Every day, I go to his room and I feel like he will come back to us. I see his toys, drawings; his bed, and I feel his presence. Then I see his picture on the wall, and I know my son is never coming back,” said the mother of the seven-year-old boy who was found murdered in a private school in Gurugram on September 8, 2017.
Four-and-a-half years after the boy’s death, his parents said their legal battle to get justice for him is nowhere near an end -- worse, they are now back to square one, with the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissing the father’s petition to try the now 21-year-old accused — he was a 16-year-old student when he was booked for the crime — as an adult.
Also Read: Examine again if accused can be tried as adult: SC in Ryan School murder case
“We are back where we started. I wonder if we ever will get closure,” said the boy’s 41-year-old father.
The boy, a Class 2 student, was found dead in the toilet of his school. Later, a Class 11 student of the school was apprehended on charges of murder.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the juvenile accused must be examined afresh to ascertain whether he should be tried as an adult for the alleged crime.
“The last four years have not been easy for us, juggling between four courts — the Supreme Court in Delhi, the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh, the special CBI court in Panchkula, and the Gurugram Juvenile Justice Board. And each time a decision comes, it leaves us in more despair than before,” the boy’s father said.
He said he is mentally preparing to start the battle anew. “I promised my son that I will fight for him till my last breath whatever be the outcome. I will not give up.”
He said he will file petition in the high court to shift the accused to Bhondsi jail as he has turned 21 on April 3, this year.
The court has dismissed the accused’s bail plea at least 16 times in the past 47 months.
Reacting to the apex court ruling, the father of the accused said he is hopeful that his son will be tried as a juvenile and will be granted bail.
“This is the only case in history where bail has not been granted for over four years despite no conviction. My son’s prime years have been spent among criminals. But we are hopeful now; he will soon start studying for his LLB,” he said.
-
Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs
Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state. In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.
-
Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday. The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year.
-
2 Himachal cops grilled in constable paper leak scam
Two months after it sent questionnaires to police officers assigned responsibilities for conducting the now scrapped constable recruitment examination, sleuths grilled two senior officers for two days regarding the paper leak. “As the officers' responses to the questionnaire were unsatisfactory, two senior officers were questioned for two days,” said head of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter, Madhusudhan Sharma. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by the range IG or DIG.
-
Scholarship scheme: File affidavit on probe deadline: HP high court to CBI
Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to file an affidavit on when it will complete its probe into a 2018 case of alleged irregularities in a centrally-funded post-matric scholarship scheme for reserved categories. A bench comprising Chief Justice A A Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a writ petition filed by one Shyam Lal. The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a fresh status report.
-
Day after firing incident, Kurukshetra coaching owners stage protest
A day after unidentified persons opened fire outside a coaching institute in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district, the owners and staff of private coaching centres in the district staged a protest on Wednesday. The owner of a private coaching centre, Rajeev Sharma, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Karnal SP. She has assured us that the culprits will be nabbed soon.” The firing incident took place around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics