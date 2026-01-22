Safety audit of 32 accident-prone junctions completed in Gurugram

As part of the road safety month observed in January every year, the Traffic Engineering Centre has finalised a safety audit of 32 key junctions and road stretches across Gurugram, officials said on Wednesday. The exercise covered accident-prone locations including Shankar Chowk, Signature Tower, Mayfield Gardens’ T-point, Panchgaon Chowk and Khekri Toll Plaza, with the aim of reducing road accidents and fatalities. Officials said awareness drives, nukkad nataks and training sessions were held alongside enforcement against violations. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said accident-prone areas were identified through field audits and digital road mapping to plan infrastructure upgrades. “It is important to take scientific and corrective measures to boost road infrastructure in Gurugram by factoring in thousands of vehicle registrations every year,” Mohan said.

Apart from audits, around 120 road safety awareness programmes were organised during the month at major junctions, including nukkad nataks, workshops and training sessions for gig workers. “Consultations have been ongoing with truck unions’ heads to ensure that heavy vehicle owners do not park goods vehicles along highways, as it may cause accidents,” a senior traffic official said on condition of anonymity.

The field audit which began in December 2025 and continued during the road safety month flagged several stretches where three to four divider cuts were found at intervals of 300 to 400 metres, along with issues related to road markings and bottlenecks causing congestion. “Such cuts lead to accidents as motorists take shortcuts. In December, around 35 illegal crossings were identified and covered with 2.5-foot-high concrete slabs. A similar city-wide exercise was carried out to close dangerous crossings,” the official said.

Traffic officials said the audit also measured the width of service lanes, slip roads and pedestrian spaces to assess their usability. “Field surveys and visits by assistant commissioners of police of all traffic zones will follow in the coming months before finalising a report on physical changes,” the official added.

To curb wrong-side driving, enforcement has been intensified at Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and stretches leading to Binola and Manesar. “Around 15 FIRs and 3,762 challans have been issued. Special drives are also being conducted on expressways to check hasty lane changes and overspeeding,” the official said.