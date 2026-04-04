Faridabad, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday laid the foundation stone for four development projects worth ₹120.76 crore in Faridabad and said the government is committed to accelerating the city's overall growth. Saini lays foundation for projects worth ₹120 crore in Faridabad

Addressing the 'Dhanyavaad Evam Viksit Faridabad Rally' here, Saini said significant work has been carried out over the past 11.5 years in infrastructure, connectivity, industry, Smart City development, metro expansion and digital services.

According to an official statement, the projects include the construction of a rest house at ₹50.61 crore, a dispensary-cum-chief medical officer office at ₹41.70 crore, laying of sewerage lines at ₹25 crore, and a school building in Old Faridabad at ₹3.45 crore.

The chief minister said the government aims to make Faridabad one of the cleanest cities in the country and unveiled a cleanliness mascot and a comic to promote public participation in sanitation drives.

He also distributed e-appointment letters to around 1,331 youths selected earlier at a mega employment fair held at JC Bose University.

Saini said 44 announcements have been made for the area in the past 11.5 years, of which 24 have been completed, while work on the rest is underway.

He added that 60 out of 217 manifesto commitments have been fulfilled within one-and-a-half years.

Targeting the opposition, he alleged that some leaders were spreading misinformation, while asserting that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the state, and adequate stock is available at all 4,032 petrol pumps, fuel stations and gas agencies.

Saini expressed gratitude to the prime minister for reducing excise duty on petroleum products to provide relief to the public.

Highlighting various welfare schemes, he said that initiatives such as Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana, gas cylinders at 500, minimum support price-based crop procurement, crop compensation, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, social security pensions, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana, free dialysis, and government jobs without "parchi-kharchi" are benefiting all sections of society.

"Viksit Faridabad is not just a dream but a comprehensive vision ensuring better education, healthcare, employment, and improved quality of life for every citizen. Faridabad's development will not stop at any cost, and no effort will be spared for the region's overall progress", said Saini.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar said that before 2014, Faridabad had not witnessed significant development. However, the unprecedented development over the past 12 years is now clearly visible to people across the country and the state, he added.

He also said that Haryana has made remarkable progress in water, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Projects like elevated expressways, hospitals, colleges, and the modernisation of railway stations have transformed Faridabad.

Rally convener and Haryana Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel said that 'Viksit Faridabad' is no longer just a dream but is rapidly becoming a reality.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.