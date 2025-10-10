Samadhan Shivirs bridge the gap between people and administration, says ADC

The Haryana government’s “Samadhan Shivirs”, or grievance addressal camps, have become a vital bridge between citizens and the administration, said additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Vatsal Vashisth during Thursday’s biweekly event. Thursday’s camp witnessed a turnout of over a hundred residents

Presiding over the grievance redressal camp held at the Mini Secretariat, Gurugram, ADC Vashisth said the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to ensuring timely and transparent delivery of administrative services to citizens. “The government’s aim is to bring governance closer to the people, ensuring transparency and swift resolution of public issues,” he said.

Thursday’s camp witnessed a turnout of over a hundred residents, who directly presented their grievances to the ADC. With senior officials from multiple departments present, most issues were addressed on the spot, while pending matters were directed for written progress reports.

Representatives from DHBVN (electricity department), public health engineering (water supply), social justice and empowerment, revenue, food and supplies, police, and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), among others, attended the camp. Vashisth instructed all officials to take immediate action on citizen complaints and submit follow-up reports where resolution requires more time.

He said that a majority of grievances were resolved during the session itself. “Most complaints were related to delayed pension approvals, widow and senior citizen pension schemes, ration card errors, water supply issues, discrepancies in land records, and police-related matters,” he said.

Highlighting the benefits of the initiative, Vashisth said that the Samadhan Shivirs provide citizens with a single platform to interact with all government departments under one roof. “People no longer have to visit multiple offices to get their issues resolved. These camps bring all departments together, ensuring faster communication and real-time action,” he said.

He added that the initiative is fostering greater transparency, accountability, and trust in governance. “Such efforts strengthen the relationship between the administration and citizens. The success of these camps lies in the trust people are showing by participating actively,” he said.

The Samadhan Shivirs are being organized twice a week -- every Monday and Thursday from 10am to noon -- at the sub-divisional level across Gurugram district.

ADC Vashisth appealed to residents to make the most of this initiative. “I urge people to come forward and participate in large numbers,” he said.