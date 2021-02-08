Sare Home residents take over collection of electricity bills
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday approved a nine-member committee of Sare Home residents for collecting electricity bills from residents and depositing the same with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).
Around 900 families living in the society in Sector 92 had been pleading with the department and district administration that collection of electricity charges and deposit of bills should be handed over to the residents’ welfare association (RWA)as the facility management appointed by developer was not regularly paying the bills on behalf of the residents.
The DTCP on Monday issued a letter, giving approval to the interim committee comprising nine members, including the president of the RWA of different phases and a representative from the facility management company.
RS Bhath, district town planner, said that residents of the society have been complaining that despite payment of advance bills owing to prepaid metres, the money was not being paid regularly and consequently the consumers were facing problems due to frequent outages and disconnections. “The committee will help in collection of bills and payment to the utility,” he said.
Pravin Malik, president of one of the RWAs of Sare Home condominium, said that the problems being faced by residents due to non-payment of bills would be resolved now.
Drive against encroachments
Meanwhile, in a related development, the enforcement team on Monday visited the market of Malibu Town and removed the encroachments from the corridors. The enforcement team also asked the shop owners to clear encroachments and told them that they would visit again for inspection in a week’s time.
Bhath said that the team also visited the Nirvana Country Yard market and removed encroachments. A senior citizen had lodged complaint in this matter at CM Window, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sare Home residents take over collection of electricity bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five, including Delhi cop, booked for abetting property dealer’s suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air remains in poor zone for second day on the trot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A week after reopening, government schools record nearly 60% attendance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccinations: 80% coverage marks upturn in coverage of front-line workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG workers turn up for Covid-19 vaccinations after officials intervene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Truck on wrong side rams car, leaves one dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight booked for duping student of ₹15.25 lakh on pretext of education in Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP to carry out large-scale drive against encroachments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-yr-old executive of five-star hotel robbed in car on pretext of lift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 15,000 turn up for mahapanchayat at Sunehra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG to be audited over irregularities in contract works over last two years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laptop, documents stolen from executive’s car; case filed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Constable arrested in connection with ₹57-lakh graft case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality improves due to high wind speeds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox