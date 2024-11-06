Scammers forge bank info, get 2.9L loan under Gurugram man’s name

A 24-year-old private firm employee lost access to his bank account to fraudsters who submitted forged documents in the bank and got the details changed, police said on Tuesday. The accused had also secured a personal loan of ₹2.95 lakh through the account under the victim’s name. The victim also said that the bank officials took time and made him run multiple times to change back the details. (File Photo)

According to police, Sachin Sangwan works with an automobile manufacturing firm in Udyog Vihar. He is from Rohtak and resides in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Gurugram Sector 18.

Investigators said that Sangwan noticed in September that he was unable to make UPI payments and neither could he login to his bank account through the application.

When he finally visited his branch in Delhi’s Green Park, he was informed that his phone number and email linked to the account were changed. “Someone had submitted a signed form at a branch of the private bank in Goa to change the personal details. The new details were of the fraudsters using which they accessed the account and applied for ₹2.95 lakh personal loan in his name,” a senior police officer said, adding that the entire loan amount was transacted into another account immediately after disbursal.

Sangwan said that the bank officials put the blame on him, alleging he might have shared OTPs to fraudsters on calls. “However, they later disclosed that someone had submitted a forged document in Goa to change my credentials and get the loan. They even disclosed that several other customers have faced similar problems,” he said.

Sangwan also said that the bank officials took time and made him run multiple times to change back the details.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that they will ask the bank to disclose how the credentials were changed and in which account the loan amount was transferred. “Sangwan has also been asked to share all the details,” he added.

On Sangwan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 319 (cheating by personation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Cybercrime police station (West) Monday evening.