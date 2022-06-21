Scattered rain, thunderstorm likely in Gurugram, forecasts IMD

The city is likely to get scattered rain, coupled with thunderstorm, on Tuesday, said officials from the weather department on Monday.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh--the regional wing of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said after one to two spells of rain on Tuesday, Gurugram will experience clear weather till June 27.

“There could be a rise of three to four degrees in day temperature in comparison to what is being observed right now,” said Singh adding there’s a forecast of scattered to fairly widespread rain over the rest of Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

Met officials said, along with spells of rain and thundershowers, lightning and gusty winds with speed of up to 40kmph may also be observed in Gurugram and rest of south and south-east Haryana on Tuesday.

Singh said the onset of the monsoon is expected to take place from the end of this month or from the first week of July. “The IMD has forecast that this year’s monsoon over Haryana and Punjab will remain normal,” he said.

IMD officials said overall, there would be no major change in the maximum temperature in the state till Wednesday and the temperatures are likely to rise after that.

As per readings taken by the weather department, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2°C and a minimum of 22.°C on Monday. No rainfall was recorded from Sunday morning till 8:30am on Monday, said officials.

With an AQI of 122, the air quality index of Gurugram was in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday.