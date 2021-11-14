Schools in 4 Haryana districts closed till November 17 due to spike in pollution

The Haryana government on Sunday directed closure of all schools, banned construction activities and advised government staff to work from home till November 17 in the four National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, according to an official order.

The measures were announced in view of the hazardous levels of air pollution on the day when the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas advised states to get ready to implement measures mandated under the Graded Response Action Plan when air quality touches emergency levels.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced closure of all educational institutions for a week, and imposed a four-day ban on construction activities.

The Haryana government has “advised” all government and private offices to switch to work from home to reduce vehicles on road by 30% as well as road dust, chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said in a two-page order issued on Sunday.

These guidelines will come into force with immediate effect and remain operational till November 17.

The state government has also imposed complete ban on all types of construction and development activities in the four NCR districts, while mechanised stone crushers and hot mix plants used in construction activities will be closed.

“No trash burning by municipal bodies to be allowed and stubble burning will be prohibited. No manual sweeping of roads will be allowed,” reads the order.

In order to control dust pollution, water sprinkling on roads has been ordered and the deputy commissioners will constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing the directions while ensuring extensive checking, monitoring and action against the violators as per law.

“The district administration will ensure wide publicity by munadi (beat of drums) within their jurisdiction,” the order says.

According to the Central Pollution Control board (CPCB), after two days of “severe” air, Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) reading improved from 441 on Saturday and was recorded in the “poor” zone--287--on Sunday, with PM2.5 and PM10 as prominent pollutants.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Faridabad and Sonipat also improved from 423 and 324 in the severe and very poor categories, respectively, to 298 and 288 in the upper end of the poor category. CPCB does not monitor the air quality in Jhajjar.

However, according to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening, the air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the upper end of the “very poor” category over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the CAQM held an emergency meeting on Sunday in wake of the deteriorating air quality.

The CAQM advised states and concerned agencies to be in “complete readiness for implementing ‘emergency measures’ as listed under Graded Action Response Plan (Grap).”

“The adverse air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR as a combined result of paddy stubble burning, vehicular pollution, post-Diwali pollution, dip in temperature and other local factors, was also greatly impacted by a dust storm moving in from the southwesterly directions of the Thar desert which brought in huge quantities of dust that further amplified the PM2.5 and PM10 levels significantly,” said a statement issued by CAQM on Sunday evening. Particulate Matter (PM)2.5 and PM10 are fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter equal to or less than and 2.5 micrometre and 10 micrometre, respectively. These readings shoot up only when pollution levels worsen and they are very harmful to health. Experts consider them the primary pollutants in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM also identified five contributors to the prevailing adverse air quality of Delhi-NCR that need intensified efforts by the agencies of the state governments of NCR and government of national capital territory of Delhi--paddy stubble burning incidences, dust from construction and demolition activities, dust from roads and open areas; vehicular pollution; and industrial pollution.

Anumita Roy Choudhary, executive director, Centre for Science and Environment, said, “During winter, we are going to see a lot of fluctuation--we have just come out of a very prolonged episode of severe air quality... Now that we know that there is a possibility of the air quality again slipping into the severe category, what is important is that authorities implement pre-emptive and preventive measures on time.”