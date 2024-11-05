Sec 10 hospital clocks spike in respiratory illnesses

Daily visitor count at the Sector 10 government hospital, especially those complaining of respiratory illnesses, has doubled over the past four days, according to health department data, pointing to worsening air quality and shifting weather conditions exacerbating problems following indiscriminate firecracker bursting in the run-up to Diwali over the past week. On November 4, Gurugram logged a “very poor” AQI reading of 310, the highest post-Diwali. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The medicine outpatient department is recording 600-650 visitors, a jump from an average of 300-350, and the ENT (ear, nose and throat) OPD is recording 300-350 visitors, up from 150-200. Most of them are experiencing breathing difficulty, severe cold and cough, and viral fever, according to doctors.

Dr Kavita, a physician at the hospital, said, “Most of them come in with fever, severe cough, and fatigue. Youngsters, especially those over 15 years, seem to be heavily affected. We advise people to limit outdoor activities, especially during high pollution days, and opt for indoor exercises.”

To be sure, Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) hovered around “poor” category, ranging from 213 to 296, two days ahead and on the day of Diwali. Meanwhile, the AQI spiked to a “very poor” reading of 309 on November 1, the day after the festival before again settling to “poor” category till November 3, according to data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On November 4, Gurugram logged a “very poor” AQI reading of 310, the highest post-Diwali.

ENT specialist Dr Sabina said many patients have reported tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and hearing trauma, mostly affecting those in their 50s. “These symptoms are often worsened by loud firecrackers. Patients are advised to stay away from loud sounds and use earplugs when necessary. However, some of these issues may persist throughout their lives, and we try to manage them with medication,” Dr Sabina said.

She also noted a rise in allergic reactions and nasal congestion, particularly among young adults. “Many young patients, in their 20s and 40s, are coming in with exaggerated symptoms of allergies, such as runny nose and persistent coughing. Those who had settled allergies have seen them flare up again due to the poor air quality,” she said.

The influx of patients has also placed a major strain on doctors. With only two physicians in each OPD, managing the increased load has become challenging.

Dr Manish Rathee, medical superintendent at the Sector 10 hospital, said the pressure on health care services is only growing. “Every year after Diwali, we see a rise in number of patients, but this year, the numbers have doubled. Our doctors are stretched thin, as we are dealing with a significant increase in patients reporting respiratory distress and viral symptoms,” he said.

Dr Rathee added that many patients, especially those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, are in visible distress and need immediate care.

A 35-year-old resident of Sector 10, who visited the hospital on Monday, said on the condition of anonymity, “I have been coughing non-stop since Diwali. I tried staying indoors, but it didn’t help much. The air quality makes it hard to breathe, and I feel exhausted all the time.”

Another 57-year-old patient, who refused to be named, said, “I have never faced this much trouble with my breathing. I can’t step outside without feeling breathless. Even indoors, I feel like my chest is tightening.”

Health experts advised residents with respiratory or allergy-related issues to minimise outdoor activities, wear masks, and keep air purifiers switched on at home to reduce exposure to polluted air.