Second randomisation of polling staff for 4 assembly seats in Ggm completed

Gurugram: In preparation for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections for which voting will take place on October 5, the second randomization process of polling parties for all four constituencies of Gurgaon district which are Gurugram, Badshahpur, Sohna and Pataudi was completed on Tuesday. The event took place in the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat, with district election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav present at the meeting. (HT PHOTO)

The process was conducted in the presence of general observers Sameer Verma and Narendra Kumar Dugga using software developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The event took place in the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat, with district election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav present at the meeting.

Yadav, while explaining the randomization process, emphasized that in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, polling staff are drawn from various departments and assigned their duties through a randomized process. “This ensures that the staff remains impartial during the election process,” he said.

“1,507 polling booths have been set up across the four constituencies of Gurugram, Badshahpur, Sohna, and Pataudi for the upcoming elections. To manage the elections smoothly and impartially, 1,507 polling parties have been assigned to these booths, with an additional 10 teams kept on reserve for each of the constituencies.

Each polling party will consist of four members. Special care has been taken to ensure that polling staff are not assigned to their home blocks, promoting transparency and fairness,” Yadav added.

In this phase of randomization, the polling parties were allocated to their respective assembly constituencies. They will receive training on the election process on September 24 and 25 at the Government Girls College, Sector 14, Gurugram. Following this, the third phase of randomization will take place in which the polling booths will be allocated to the parties.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including returning officers and SDMs of Gurugram, Badshahpur, Sohna and other officials.

Yadav said that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a peaceful and impartial election process, with proper arrangements for polling staff training and booth assignments to be completed in a timely manner. The use of randomized allocation is a key part of maintaining fairness and transparency throughout the election process.