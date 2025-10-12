Sector 7 residents complain of frequent overflowing sewage

Residents of Sector 7 have raised concerns as the rainwater drainage system in their area has become contaminated with sewage, leading to frequent overflows onto Kataria Road, located opposite Arya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School. The constant overflow of sewage water has resulted in a foul stench, creating an unpleasant environment, alleged residents. There is a school nearby, and students often have to cross roads flooded with sewage water, said residents. (HT)

Residents claimed that unauthorised sewage lines are connected to the rainwater drainage system, leading to frequent blockages and overflows in the area. “The rainwater drain hasn’t been cleaned in nearly seven years. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials came before the monsoon, took a few photos, and left without taking any real action. We’re facing the same issues as before, nothing has improved. Whatever cleaning was claimed to be done made no difference,” said Harish Sardana, general secretary of Sector 7 RWA.

“There is a school nearby, and students often have to cross roads flooded with sewage water. The road frequently emits a foul stench, creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for the children,” said Sardana, adding that during the last meeting held earlier this year, MCG officials themselves admitted that the rainwater drainage system has not been cleaned in the past five years.

“Even if the drains are cleaned, it won’t solve the problem unless the sewage connections to the rainwater drainage system are disconnected,” said Pyarelal Verma, RWA patron of Sector 7 and Sector 7 extension.

A senior MCG official, requesting anonymity, stated that any unauthorised sewer lines connected to the rainwater collection will be identified and disconnected within a month. “If there is an unauthorised connection, it will be resolved on priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, another MCG official, requesting anonymity, confirmed that cleaning work was carried out on Saturday and that the issue has been taken under cognisance. “We ensure that regular cleaning will be conducted going forward,” the official added.