Sector 72 boosting station starts operation: GMDA

Gurugram: Water supply in residential sectors from sectors 58 to 80 is expected to improve in the coming weeks after the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) made its Sector 72 water boosting station operational and started distribution trials on Wednesday, officials said on Friday. he ₹32-crore boosting station is expected to improve supply to several sectors that faced shortages during summer, officials said. (HT Archive)

The ₹32-crore boosting station is expected to improve supply to several sectors that faced shortages during summer, officials said.

Earlier, sectors 58 to 74 received water through the Sector 51 boosting station. However, residential societies in these areas had to rely on tankers or groundwater to supplement supply during summer. Sectors 75 to 80 did not have a water supply arrangement and largely depended on groundwater or tankers.

GMDA executive engineer Abhinav Verma said the authority has completed the final connection of the 18km pipeline from Chandu Budhera to the Sector 72 boosting station near Almeida Chowk, allowing water to reach the station.

“We have started trial to distribute water from this station and in the next two weeks, water will reach majority of the residential areas. The supply will particularly help residents in sectors 75 to 80,” he said.

GMDA officials said government agencies have spent more than ₹400 crore on the water distribution network from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to residential sectors 58 to 80.

“Two large stretches of pipes were laid under the Dwarka Expressway to fix the missing links. Over 30 leakages in the pipeline were also fixed as it was laid in 2012-13,” Verma said.

In a separate development, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that the foundation stone for a project to convert the existing Gurugram Water Supply Channel from an open canal into an underground pipeline will be laid in January.