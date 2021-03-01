IND USA
Seniors rush to Gurugram hospitals to get their vaccine shot

On the first day of the nationwide launch of Covid-19 inoculations for the general population on Monday, 765 people aged above 60 years and 87 people aged between 45 and 59 years, having co-morbidities, took the vaccine shots in the district, said officials
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST

On the first day of the nationwide launch of Covid-19 inoculations for the general population on Monday, 765 people aged above 60 years and 87 people aged between 45 and 59 years, having co-morbidities, took the vaccine shots in the district, said officials. The beneficiaries included walk-ins as well as those who had registered on the Co-Win portal and Aarogya Setu application.

Despite technical troubles in booking slots for appointments, a large turn-out of people at private hospitals resulted in a 105.3% coverage, as the district health department allocated almost 800 doses for the general population on Day 1 of the second phase of vaccination.

“Large numbers turned up at the vaccination centres on the first day. Initially, it was decided that at every vaccination centre, out of 100 doses, at least 40 will be reserved for the general public and about 60 doses as second shot for front-line and healthcare workers. As the footfall remained high afternoon, hospitals were allowed to utilise doses reserved for healthcare workers as many did not turn up,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Under the second phase of vaccination, aimed at covering the prioritised groups, more than 6 million people in Haryana have to be administered Covid-19 vaccines.

At private hospitals in the city, people queued at up the Covid-19 vaccination centres from noon, the designated time for starting the inoculation process. A few large private hospitals, including Medanta, Artemis, Kalyani and Paras, among others, inoculated at least 40 people above the age of 60 years within three hours upon the start of the vaccination process.

According to the district health department data, 447 people above 60 years took the jab at private hospitals, while 318 people turned up at the government sites, including urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A. At Chandelok UPHC, people directly walked-in and got themselves registered at the site by giving their ID proofs and signing a form confirming their registration.

Vinod Jain, a resident of Manesar, who visited the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, said, “Our house is located 10 kilometres from the hospital. We came for the second time with the Aadhaar card but didn’t know that the PAN card was also needed,” said Jain. He said that doctors asked him to sign a consent form, as he could not produce the PAN card.

Most beneficiaries said that after failing to book time slots for vaccination through the portal, despite completing the registration process, they decided to walk into the vaccination centres.

Surinder Malik, 75, reached Artemis Hospital after failed attempts to book a slot. “Since I was already registered on the Co-Win, the walk-in process got easy. The ID details were verified, consent form for registration has to be signed, along with the payment of 250 for the vaccine dose, and the process was complete.”

At Medanta, however, many had to return after giving their names and contact details. “Since Co-Win was not working properly, I decided to visit the hospital for walk-in. But the staff took the details and said they will call later,” said 66-year-old Ila Gupta.

The officials at the hospital’s registration desk said that only those registered on the Co-Win platform will be administered vaccines. Dr Sushila Kataria, internal medicine specialist, Medanta Hospital, said, “The process will be streamlined in the next few days. Currently, the allocated doses for people have been limited. With time, dose allocation will increase to 250 per day and 500 per day. Based on the capacity of the hospital, it will increase to 2,500 in later months.”

The health department has already extended the public vaccination sites to 23 from Tuesday, while it will continue at 10 private hospitals. Yadav said that from Tuesday, the vaccination will start at 9am. “There were some hiccups on the first day at the portal level, which will resolve with time,” said Yadav.

