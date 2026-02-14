SHG groups takes spotlight at Gurugram’s 4th Saras Mela

The fourth edition of the Saras Aajeevika Mela commenced at Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29 on February 10. The fair features over 450 stalls showcasing handlooms, handicrafts, organic and ayurvedic products and handmade toys crafted by women self help groups (SHGs) from various states. This year’s theme is “Making of Lakhpati Didis”. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The fair has brought together 900 “lakhpati didis” from several states and union territories, celebrating the success of women entrepreneurs under self-help group initiatives. This year’s theme is “Making of Lakhpati Didis”. From exquisite shawls from Jammu and Kashmir to aromatic spices from Kerala, the diverse stalls present a vibrant tapestry of India’s rich cultural and artisanal heritage.

Shamila, 63, from Thrissur in Kerala, said this is her second time participating in the Saras Mela in Gurugram. “I have come here with my husband to showcase the hard work of our self-help group. We are selling coconut oil, sambar masala, banana chips and jaggery,” she said. “The footfall over the past three days has been relatively low, but I think numbers will pick up over the weekend.”

Sushila Munda, 35, from Nabarangpur district of Odisha, was seen at her stall with colourful idols and mini statues made from bamboo and “dhaan” (rice). “We begin by placing paddy grains onto thin bamboo sticks. They are then soaked in water for three to four hours before we start shaping the structure and painting it,” she said. “It takes nearly three days for one person to complete a small idol, while a larger piece can take up to five days.” Munda said her self-help group which started almost 20 years ago, has ten women and seven men.

From Jammu’s Samba, Preeti Devi representing her SHG said she started in 2018 and the SHG now has almost 22 members. “A platform like this is important for us, it gives us motivation to prepare more products and be creative at the same time. We make earthen cups, mugs and bottles. It is my second time in Saras Mela in Gurugram, and the response has been amazing,” she said.

Krishna Jyoti, a resident of Gurugram, said vibrant fairs like this offer a welcome respite in a fast-paced city. “In a place like Gurugram, events like this provide a refreshing change for residents. We look forward to the Saras Mela every year. It is important to support the work of Lakhpati Didis and self-help group members, and more people should come forward to purchase their products,” she said.

Swati Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, said, “This year, we have 50 live food stalls managed by 400 lakhpati didis, who are showcasing their regional cuisines. We have also introduced takeaway menus. In addition, a dedicated demo and experiential pavilion has been set up where visitors can see how SHG members prepare their products in their villages. The products made by SHG members are also available on the e-Saras application.”

The fair also has facilities such as childcare services, resting areas for senior citizens and pregnant women, daily cultural programmes from 5 pm to 9 pm by local folk artists of various states. Officials also shared that the ministry arranged accommodation for the participants who have come from across the state.