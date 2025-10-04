Shrine board head reviews construction of Sheetla Mata temple, issues notice over delays

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Sumit Kumar, on Friday chaired a review meeting on the ongoing construction of the new temple building at Sheetla Mata Mandir and directed the executing agency to implement suggestions given by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on priority. A view of Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Officials from various departments and representatives of the construction agency were present during the meeting held at the temple premises. Kumar emphasised that the chief minister had personally visited the temple on September 28 and inspected the under-construction building, where he offered several key recommendations to improve facilities for devotees. “The suggestions given by the chief minister must be implemented on top priority and work should move at a faster pace,” he said.

Calling the Sheetla Mata temple not just a religious site but also Gurugram’s cultural identity, Kumar said the aim is to dedicate a modern, well-equipped temple complex to devotees at the earliest. “The Sheetla Mata Mandir is a symbol of faith for hundreds of thousands of devotees across the country. It is our responsibility to ensure that the new building, complete with modern amenities, is made available to pilgrims without unnecessary delay,” he said.

After the review meeting, Kumar visited different parts of the temple premises, including the parking area, foot overbridge, and basic amenities, to assess the progress of work. Taking note of the slow pace of construction, he issued a show-cause notice to the construction agency and asked it to submit a detailed report within one month explaining the reasons for the delay.

Kumar underlined that timely completion of the project is essential to improve the overall experience of devotees, many of whom travel from across India to pay obeisance at the Sheetla Mata Mandir. The Shrine Board will continue to monitor the progress closely, he added.

