Six held in Ggm, cops seize over 1,100 liquor bottles en route to Gujarat

Six suspects were arrested and 1,146 bottles of liquor seized during a police raid on a secluded spot in Sector 32, Gurugram, on Sunday night. The suspects were allegedly transferring the contraband between two trucks, intending to smuggle it to Gujarat, police said on Monday. The estimated market value of the confiscated liquor bottles is ₹25-30 lakh, investigators added. An FIR was registered under the Punjab Excise (Haryana Amendment) Act at the Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday. (Representational image)

According to police, the raid was conducted by the Sector 40 crime branch team based on tip-off. Police identified the suspects as Sudhir Kumar from Samastipur, Bihar; Mohammad Shohib and Mumfed (who goes by a single name)alias Noli from Alwar, Rajasthan; and Bhupendra Yadav, Amit Kumar, and Rampal from Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen and Sagar districts, respectively.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said, “Shohib had brought the truck loaded with the liquor consignment at the spot. Bhupendra, Amit, and Rampal were transferring the cartons into the other vehicle for further smuggling to avoid getting detected by police.”

Kumar added that Sudhir was the driver of the mini truck and Mumfed was the driver of the other vehicle, while Shohib was his co-driver.

Investigators revealed that the suspects employed various tactics to evade detection. “The truck in which the consignment was brought to the spot was further loaded with tiles and iron frames to cover the liquor cartons,” Kumar added. The loaders were reportedly lured with promises of hefty payments, while the drivers earned up to ₹40,000 as commission for each smuggling trip, police said, adding that they suspect the drivers have been involved in similar operations in the past.

An FIR was registered under the Punjab Excise (Haryana Amendment) Act at the Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday based on a complaint by a crime branch official, police said. Police are now investigating to identify and apprehend the supplier and intended receiver of the illicit liquor consignment, they added.