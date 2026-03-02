Six held in two cyber fraud cases involving over ₹4 crore

Faridabad: Police arrested four men on Saturday for allegedly cheating a Sector 15 resident of ₹4 crore by luring him into investing in a fake stock market scheme, officials said. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

Police identified the accused as Monu (36), Sagar (22), Nonihaal (28) and Vickey (30) — all residents of Haryana’s Panipat and working as labourers. They had allegedly opened multiple bank accounts under the victim’s name to invest in stocks, according to officials investigating the matter.

Investigators said the victim was first contacted by a man, who identified himself as Den Robin, via a phone call on October 21, 2025. “The victim was lured to invest in stocks through a platform called RFX Market in exchange for hefty returns,” said Yashpal Yadav, spokesperson of Faridabad police.

According to Yadav, the victim was lured into opening four bank accounts, which were later used to make transactions of ₹4 crore. “The victim alleged he never received his invested money back and that he was excommunicated by the cyber fraudsters once he began demanding returns,” Yadav added.

Police said an FIR under Section 318 (provisions of cheating) was registered against the suspects at Cyber Central police station. “Preliminary investigations revealed Monu and Sagar were account holders who had allegedly given their account to Nonihal, who in turn had given the account to Vicky. Monu and Sagar received ₹10 lakh each in their accounts,” Yadav said, adding that further investigation was underway.

In another case of cyberfraud, two men identified as Vijay Barman (27) and Prasonjeet Mondak (28) — both residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan — were arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a woman, a resident in Sector 15A, of ₹5.2 lakh through a stock investment scam, Yadav added.