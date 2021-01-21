IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Six members of Tota Gang arrested from Dwarka Expressway
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Six members of Tota Gang arrested from Dwarka Expressway

The police arrested six men of a gang wanted for a slew of crimes, ranging from illegal water business in newer sectors to extortion, robbery, look, kidnapping and murder, from the Dwarka Expressway on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST

The police arrested six men of a gang wanted for a slew of crimes, ranging from illegal water business in newer sectors to extortion, robbery, look, kidnapping and murder, from the Dwarka Expressway on Wednesday night.

The police said that they are members of the Tota Gang, which has more than 30 members, based in Dhanwapur in Sector 104. There are more than 60 cases registered against them in Delhi, Gurugram, Jhajjar and Sonepat for supplying drugs, illegal liquor, kidnapping, robbery, loot and murder. The police had previously announced a reward of 5,000, each, for information leading to their arrest.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the gang controls the water supply to commercial buildings as well as residential societies in the area. “There are more than two gangs that are running illegal water supply and are intolerant of newcomers to the business. They have often resorted to violence against them. They not only threaten newcomers but have assaulted over 15 people, who tried to supply water in these areas, in the last two weeks,” he said.

Illegal water extraction is rampant in Ullawas village, Sector 61, Palam Vihar, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Kadipur, developing sectors located along the Dwarka Expressway, including sectors 104, 109 and 111, the police said.

“The mafia has a lot of muscle power. The developers and people constructing houses are dependent on them for water tankers. They do not share their office address and visiting their spots is not easy for anyone who is not a part of the trade,” said Sangwan.

In an incident of violence on January 13, allegedly perpetrated by the gang, a resident of Garhi Hasaru village in Sector 10, who used to supply water tankers, was severely injured and admitted to a private hospital in Manesar.

Sangwan said that the victim could not record his statement as he was brutally beaten by the gang members after he refused to stop water supply. “Pankaj Kumar’s father, in a statement to police, said that his son worked with a water tanker company and supplied water to areas along Dwarka Expressway and Sector 10. A few men from the area had approached him to quit the job but he refused, following which, on January 12, they assaulted him with weapons and iron rods, and robbed him of his money. When the father reached the spot, they fled in their cars,” he said.

The police said that Kumar has suffered several fractures and is still unable to walk. Similar incidents have been reported from areas along the Dwarka Expressway, following which the police started tracking the gang members. The gang also used to threaten residents if they refused water supply by them, and were also forced to pay extra.

Cases under sections 148 (unlawful assembly), 149 (common objective) 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against them at the Sector 10 police station.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the Palam Vihar crime unit arrested them from Dwarka Expressway when they were allegedly trying to rob a commuter on Wednesday night. “This gang remains active at night to rob commuters and during the day, controls the water supply. There have been at least 20 incidents, wherein residents from various new and developing sectors have complained that the water mafia allegedly sabotaged civic water supply to stay in business. They are forced to purchase water from this informal sector at a rate 40 times that of the GMDA’s,” he said.

Rao said that there are at least 20 illegal borewells in the area, from which they get their supply.

The suspects were identified as Hitesh alias Sonu, Rahul alias Lambu, Rohit Kumar, Neeraj Singh, Lalit alias Kalu and Neeraj Katiya. The police recovered two revolvers, one countrymade pistol, 28 live cartridges, iron rods and pipes, and a Scorpio from their possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Temperature to rise till next week under influence of western disturbance

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The city woke up to cold and foggy conditions on Thursday morning, when the minimum temperature settled at 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal shops on green belts along Golf Course Ext Road demolished

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
In a drive to demolish encroachments and illegal establishments on green belts, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday demolished 35 shops on green belts along the Golf Course Extension Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana govt revises scheduled rates for construction items

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Almost three decades after the last revision of Haryana Schedule of Rates (HSR) — the prices paid by the government to contractors for purchasing raw material —the state government on Wednesday announced that a revised list of rates shall be effective from March1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Six members of Tota Gang arrested from Dwarka Expressway

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The police arrested six men of a gang wanted for a slew of crimes, ranging from illegal water business in newer sectors to extortion, robbery, look, kidnapping and murder, from the Dwarka Expressway on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Lab results for suspected bird flu samples may take another week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Laboratory reports of two wild bird carcasses — a crow and an egret — which were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal to be tested for bird flu, are likely to take another week to arrive, said officials in the district animal husbandry department on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram receives 39K additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Over 39,000 additional doses of Covishield — one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use — have been allocated for Gurugram to be given to the front-line healthcare workers as the second dose 28 days after their first vaccine shot, said district health department officials on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Grey-winged blackbird spotted for first time in Gurugram

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Birders this week confirmed the first sighting of a male grey-winged blackbird in Gurugram, in the Aravalli forests near Bhondsi Nature Park, on Bharat Yatra Kendra Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

79% coverage recorded on third day of vaccination drive

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
At least 4,001 front-line healthcare workers in the district took the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the district health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of Cyberhub, in Gurugram. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
An aerial view of Cyberhub, in Gurugram. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
gurugram news

Driving on wrong side could invite permanent license termination in Gurugram

ANI, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The police have decided that if any accident happens due to wrong side driving, then the accused will be charged under Section 304 (2) of Indian Penal Code and will be given a minimum of 10 years punishment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to build open-air gyms in all city parks measuring more than an acre

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to equip at least half of the city’s parks with open-air gyms, said officials on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Heritage structure in Faridabad to come under state protection

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The department of museum and archaeology has initiated the process of bringing Faridabad’s Rani ki Chattri under state protection
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Autopsy points to murder in Manesar incident, case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The police have registered a case of murder in the death of a sub-inspector of the cooperative department based on the post-mortem examination report on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four key intersections to be made safer

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Month initiatives, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to redesign four key intersections — Sector 44 intersection, Bristol Chowk, Kanhai Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk — within a month, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers’ Tiranga Rally halts traffic on Gurugram roads

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Traffic congestion was reported from across the city on Wednesday afternoon as more than 200 farmers took out a Tiranga Rally from Bajghera to Sadar via Palam Vihar and Sector 18, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Aerial survey underway at landfill to identify space for waste-to-energy plant

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is currently carrying out a drone survey of the Bandhwari landfill site to demarcate land for a proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, to kick off construction later this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP