Six-year-old girl crushed to death as almirah topples in Sohna home

A six-year-old girl was crushed to death after a heavy metal almirah toppled on her while she was playing at her home in Sohna, police said on Wednesday. Parents gave statement ruling out foul play; police conducted inquiry under Section 194 of BNSS before handing body to kin after autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, identified as Deepanshi Kumari, lived with her parents in ward number 10 of Pahad colony in Sohna. The incident took place on Monday night, police said.

The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Sector-38 where she was declared brought dead.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the girl’s parents and other family members were present in the house but in different rooms.

Deepanshi had been playing alone in a room where the almirah was kept. Police said she opened up the door and started swinging after which the structure toppled, pinning her underneath.

“Hearing the loud noise, her family rushed to the room but were unable to lift the almirah on their own. They raised an alarm following which neighbours came for help and pulled the girl out,” he said.

Investigators said that the girl has sustained severe internal injuries including in the head. An autopsy revealed massive internal hemorrhaging, with damage to vital organs including the brain and heart, which ultimately led to her death.

Her father, Phool Kamal, 35, gave a statement with police ruling out any foul play and said it was an accident which resulted in her daughter’s death.

Based on his statement, an inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at City Sohna police station. The minor’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday.