Skies remain overcast on Sunday, forecast of moderate rain for Monday

The city on Sunday witnessed overcast skies, with few parts receiving slight drizzle. The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Haryana and Punjab, including Gurugram, on Sunday and Monday.

Parts of Delhi received rain on Sunday afternoon, which brought some relief to the national capital and adjoining areas from sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Gurugram could witness thunder and lightning as monsoon activity revived for two days.

“Light to moderate rainfall is expected till Monday evening as the monsoon curve has moved towards the normal direction. Moisture laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are boosting cloud activity. The weather is expected to remain dry on August 16,17 and 18 but the monsoon will revive from August 19,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

The city recorded a highest temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and a minimum of 24.8 degrees, with trace rainfall in some parts. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with a minimum of 25.8 degrees.

“It rained in Delhi on Sunday and we are hoping that Gurugram will also receive rainfall soon, barring Monday morning when most of the Independence Day functions and rallies are scheduled,” said Kumar Thakur, a city resident.