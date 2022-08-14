Skies remain overcast on Sunday, forecast of moderate rain for Monday
The city on Sunday witnessed overcast skies, with few parts receiving slight drizzle. The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Haryana and Punjab, including Gurugram, on Sunday and Monday.
Parts of Delhi received rain on Sunday afternoon, which brought some relief to the national capital and adjoining areas from sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Gurugram could witness thunder and lightning as monsoon activity revived for two days.
“Light to moderate rainfall is expected till Monday evening as the monsoon curve has moved towards the normal direction. Moisture laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are boosting cloud activity. The weather is expected to remain dry on August 16,17 and 18 but the monsoon will revive from August 19,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.
The city recorded a highest temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and a minimum of 24.8 degrees, with trace rainfall in some parts. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with a minimum of 25.8 degrees.
“It rained in Delhi on Sunday and we are hoping that Gurugram will also receive rainfall soon, barring Monday morning when most of the Independence Day functions and rallies are scheduled,” said Kumar Thakur, a city resident.
-
AAP slams Delhi civic body over staff regularisation delays
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for regularising only a handful of sanitation workers of the total more than 27000 municipal sanitation workers. AAP MLA and party MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said It is shameful that the BJP has put up hoardings all over Delhi to advertise regularisation of just 187 employees. Pathak added that the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCDs has been marred by misgovernance.
-
Three held for duping people on pretext of doing e-commerce business
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested three men from Chennai and Rajasthan for allegedly duping people online. The suspects have been identified as Akshay, Darshan Bhai, and Sagar of Rajasthan. Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT) said that the suspects duped a Faridabad resident, Om Thakur, of ₹1.24 lakh on July 27 following which a case was registered at the Central Cyber police station. Faridabad police, spokesperson, Sube Singh, said that the suspects were identified and arrested based on technical investigation.
-
Major revamp to restore five heritage water bodies in Delhi
Recommendations to revive five heritage water bodies in the national Capital have been submitted under the Amrit Sarovar Jal Dharohar scheme of the Union ministry for urban development and housing affairs (MoHUA), officials aware of the matter said. The All India Council for Technical Education is also associated with the scheme. Professor of environmental planning at SPA, Prof Meenakshi Dhote added all five water bodies are part of the Barapullah basin.
-
Amrapali homebuyers oppose changes to layout of housing projects
Homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday said that there should be no revision to the original layout of each project as they have paid preferential location charges for their respective units. They organised a meeting at a park in Greater Noida's Sector Alpha 1 on Sunday regarding this. A group of buyers filed a plea in the Supreme Court in November 2017, seeking justice.
-
U.P.: Elaborate security at Vidhan Bhawan for I-Day
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Vidhan Bhawan where chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hoist the national flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Monday. In a press note shared by Lucknow police, the cops said 846 civil police personnel and four companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary had been deployed for law and order duty.
