Smart signals to come up in city; to lower wait time, enable faster commute

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will install smart traffic signals across the city to streamline vehicular movement on roads, officials said on Wednesday. These signals will lower wait times for commuters and enable faster commute as they operate based on the traffic volume.

The development was shared by GMDA officials during the district road safety meeting held on Tuesday evening.

“GMDA CEO [chief executive officer] Sudhir Rajpal has already given administrative approval to this project. According to the representatives of GMDA, old and defective traffic signals in the city will be replaced and smart traffic signals will be installed in their place. Tenders are being prepared for this (project) and it is expected to be floated within this month. Smart traffic signals will solve the problem of traffic management to a great extent across the city,” an official spokesperson of the district administration said.

In a smart traffic signal system, cameras and sensors can detect the volume of traffic on each side. The stretch with the highest traffic density would automatically get a green signal for a longer period while the one with the least will get the shortest period.

This way, traffic congestion can be minimised and vehicular movement streamlined, said officials. The project is expected to cost around ₹16.10 crore.

In March, GMDA had announced that they were working towards converting all of the city’s 130 traffic signals into a smart one.

It is not the first time that smart traffic signals will be installed in the city. In February 2019, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) installed four smart signals between Huda City Centre and Subhash Chowk, along the Netaji Subhash Marg.

The district road safety meeting on Tuesday was presided over by additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena. During the meeting, Meena formed a four-member committee of officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Raahgiri Foundation, and Gurugram traffic police to make congested junctions such as Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Signature Towers, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk safer for pedestrians.

The committee was directed to visit these spots and create zebra crossings and tackle other pedestrian-related issues.

Gurugram traffic police officials also disclosed in the meeting that so far, this year, they have issued 52,746 challans for wrong-side driving, 1,979 for driving in incorrect lanes, 484 for speeding, 4,184 for driving without seat belts, 13,867 for driving without helmet and 107 for overloading vehicles.