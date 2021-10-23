Smartwatches to track govt officials’ steps, record attendance: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

All government officials in the state will wear smartwatches that will track their movement during office hours as well as serve as a tool to mark attendance, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during the “Vikas” rally at Sarmathla village of Sohna on Saturday.

While stating that the biometric attendance system, which was earlier used for attendance at various government offices of the state, was discontinued due to the coronavirus outbreak, Khattar said that GPS-enabled smartwatches will soon be introduced for the purpose.

“Earlier, government officials used to go to the office once a week and tick their attendance for all working days. To eradicate this, we introduced biometric machines. As this system required the official concerned to physically touch it, we decided to remove it following the coronavirus outbreak as it could potentially spread the virus,” Khattar said in his speech.

Khattar said that the government was also alerted about officials tampering with fingerprints in the biometric machines and getting their attendance marked.

“We will be introducing smartwatches that will only track the official it is assigned to. The watch would stop working if somebody else wears it. This way, movement of all government officials in Haryana will be tracked,” Khattar said.

Sohna developmental plans

Discussing developmental plans for the region, Khattar also announced the construction of a sports stadium on 6.5 acres in the Gwal Pahari area. Khattar further said that the robust rail and road network in the Sohna region will lead to development and generate employment opportunities.

“There are around five railway and road corridors coming out of Sohna, such as the Gurugram-Alwar highway, KMP Expressway, Orbit Railway Corridor, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Western Dedicated Expressway, which will strengthen the immense potential of employment along with industrial development in the region. At the same time, with the advent of industrial units, the youth of the area will also get employment and in general, there will be prosperity in the area,” Khattar said.

While stating that developmental projects are being expedited through approval of development plans in the area, following the coronavirus outbreak, the CM sanctioned ₹125 crore for around 50 projects in the Sohna region.

Some of the prominent developmental projects include the construction of Mini Secretariats at both Sohna and Taoru, at a cumulative cost of ₹16 crore, setting up a community health centre and residential building at Taoru at a cost of ₹5.52 crore, doubling the bed capacity at the Sohna Civil Hospital from 50 to 100 and construction of a primary health centre at Damdama, for ₹3.5 crore, beautification of Fountain Chowk, construction of Pandit Deendayal Park for ₹5 crore, construction of two roads for ₹33.5 crore, upgrading four government schools, construction of nine roads of four kilometres cumulative length at ₹5 crore, construction of a sports stadium on 6.5 acres in Sarmathla village, construction of six new community centres in Sohna for ₹10 crore, construction of seven check dams in Sohna area for ₹2 crore and the construction of eight new roads for ₹10 crore, among others.

Khattar also unveiled a 23-foot-high statue of Maharana Pratap near the rally site.

The CM said that a definite plan would be made by the Haryana Tourism Department to develop Damdama Lake as a popular tourist destination, which will lead to further development. Also, 41 colonies in Sohna city are likely to be regularised following a survey and the basis of a feasibility report.