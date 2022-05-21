Special drive to curb underage driving starts across city, say traffic police
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Friday launched a three-day drive to keep a check on underage driving across the city, said the officials.
The drive has been implemented across all the stretches in the city, and the number of fines issued on Friday will be tabulated on Saturday, said the officials.
The move came after several accidents were reported due to underage driving recently, said the traffic police, adding that the drive will help in reducing such accident cases in the city.
The traffic police issues multiple fines for underage driving, driving without a valid licence, and also allowing someone unauthorised to drive a vehicle. A fine of ₹5,000 is imposed against all these three violations, and a minor violator or his/her parents can also face imprisonment, said the police.
Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, said that according to the police officials, “enforcement against the existing violations has been poor” as the number of fines issued this year and last year have been lower than usual. “Our marshals on ground have observed that recently, many offenders in accident cases were underage. Also, with the summer vacation — where more underage people usually drive — approaching, we wanted to ensure that the minors and their parents are wary about the consequences of such a violation,” said Tomar, adding that road safety officers (RSOs), Gurugram traffic police, have also been directed to counsel underage drivers and their parents on the same.
According to data obtained from the traffic police, 38 fines for underage driving have been issued this year, as on May 1. Around 73 people were fined for the same violation in 2021, 157 in 2020, and 30 in 2019.
The Gurugram traffic police mainly cracked down on underage driving from August 2020, after a finance executive died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car being driven by an underage driver near DLF Phase 2 rapid metro station, said the officials.
-
HP Police rank first in completing passport verification reports
Himachal Pradesh Police have been ranked number one among all states in the country in terms of completing police verification reports for issuance of passports, jumping six slots in a year. A press statement said in the financial year 2021-22, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued verification reports, which are sought by the regional passport office, in an average time of 1.67 days, thereby securing the first place among all states in the country.
-
Paper leak case: Oppn turns heat on Himachal DGP Kundu
Even as the Himachal government has announced to hand over the police recruitment paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Aam Aadmi Party, have turned up the heat on Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and director general of police Sanjay Kundu.
-
RS Bhath takes charge as Manesar civic body’s joint commissioner II
Gurugram: RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), took additional charge as the joint commissioner II of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday. According to Bhath, areas of immediate focus will include dealing with illegal colonies, good sanitation services, and updating the property taxation service. Random checks were also conducted at Sehrawan village, along with senior sanitation inspector Vijay Kaushik. Bhath also reviewed development work of the 44ft Manesar-Sikanderpur Badha road.
-
Jai Ram doles out projects worth ₹102 crore at Congress bastion Rohru
With elections to the Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the BJP is making a determined bid to make inroads into Congress-held constituencies. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday doled out projects worth ₹102 crore to the Rohru assembly segment, a strong Congress citadel. The Congress has been winning elections from Rohru since 1951.
-
Stalling a file will to lead to suspension, Haryana ULB minister warns officials
State urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kamal Gupta on Friday said any official, who repeatedly raises objections to a file, will be suspended with immediate effect--three days after an ugly spat broke out between MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma and a councillor of ward 13 at the municipal corporation's office at Sector 34 and councillors congregated a day later to discuss the future course of action against Sharma.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics