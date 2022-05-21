Special drive to curb underage driving starts across city, say traffic police

Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Friday launched a three-day drive to keep a check on underage driving across the city, said the officials.

The drive has been implemented across all the stretches in the city, and the number of fines issued on Friday will be tabulated on Saturday, said the officials.

The move came after several accidents were reported due to underage driving recently, said the traffic police, adding that the drive will help in reducing such accident cases in the city.

The traffic police issues multiple fines for underage driving, driving without a valid licence, and also allowing someone unauthorised to drive a vehicle. A fine of ₹5,000 is imposed against all these three violations, and a minor violator or his/her parents can also face imprisonment, said the police.

Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, said that according to the police officials, “enforcement against the existing violations has been poor” as the number of fines issued this year and last year have been lower than usual. “Our marshals on ground have observed that recently, many offenders in accident cases were underage. Also, with the summer vacation — where more underage people usually drive — approaching, we wanted to ensure that the minors and their parents are wary about the consequences of such a violation,” said Tomar, adding that road safety officers (RSOs), Gurugram traffic police, have also been directed to counsel underage drivers and their parents on the same.

According to data obtained from the traffic police, 38 fines for underage driving have been issued this year, as on May 1. Around 73 people were fined for the same violation in 2021, 157 in 2020, and 30 in 2019.

The Gurugram traffic police mainly cracked down on underage driving from August 2020, after a finance executive died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car being driven by an underage driver near DLF Phase 2 rapid metro station, said the officials.

