Speeding car kills elderly vendor after crashing into shop in Faridabad

A speeding car rammed into several two-wheelers parked along DAV College road before crashing into a corner-side tea shop in New Industrial Township (NIT) III, Faridabad, early Sunday, police said. Police said the 3am crash destroyed a tea shop and parked bikes in Faridabad’s NIT-3; an FIR has been filed under BNS and the MV Act. (File photo)

The incident took place around 3am when a white Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire with a Delhi registration number lost control and killed an elderly tea vendor who had been running the shop for decades, according to officials familiar with the matter. Police identified the deceased as Ajay Mahato, a resident of NIT-3.

Police are investigating whether the driver of the car, identified as Aman, 23, who works at a private firm, was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Meanwhile, the victim’s body was sent for a post-mortem on Sunday, officers added.

Officials said the impact of the collision was so severe that the tea shop was completely destroyed and several nearby vehicles were crushed under the car. “The driver was arrested and an FIR was registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigations are underway,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.

According to investigators, a crowd gathered at the spot soon after the crash and the driver was apprehended by bystanders before being handed over to the local police. A team from the nearby SGM Nagar police station reached the location and began a probe into the incident.