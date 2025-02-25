Speeding car mows down couple in Sector 46, leaves woman brain-dead

Gurugram The spot of the collision. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A speeding Scorpio vehicle mowed down a couple on a morning walk near Gate No.2 of Sector 46 around 7.15am on Sunday, leaving the woman “brain-dead” by the night and the man severely injured with deep cuts and bruises, police said on Monday.

Identifying the couple as Satbir Singh, 40, and his wife Adesh Kaur, 37, police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the woman was flung in the air for around 15 feet and landed on the vehicle as it was moving forward, but the driver fled the spot without stopping to help them. A case was filed at the Sector 50 police station, they said.

Police said they traced the car and its owner, but the suspect was on the run.

“SUV owner, Kailash Saini, a property dealer who lives in Rajiv Nagar, Sector 12, lent his vehicle to his close friend two days ago. He returned it on Sunday morning without informing him (Saini) about the accident. The suspect, also a property dealer, is presently on the run but we will arrest him soon,” Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officer, said.

A doctor at a Sector 38 hospital, where the couple was admitted, said Kaur suffered severe injury to the head, which resulted in a massive internal haemorrhage. “Besides, her kidneys and liver have also stopped functioning due to the injuries they sustained from the impact. She is presently on ventilator support and chances are bleak that her condition may improve,” the doctor, requesting not to be named, said.

Police said a team led by head constable Pooran Mal traced the sequence of events and the vehicle’s registration number through CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

“We impounded the vehicle on Sunday night from the Sector 45 market. Its hood, front number and a headlight were damaged. The woman had landed on the hood after being hit. Doctors have informed that she is on ventilator support,” PRO Kumar said.

Sherdil Singh, a friend of the couple’s who was near the spot at the time of the accident, said: “We arranged two ambulances as soon as we could and rushed them to the nearby private hospital. Singh was stable but Kaur’s condition kept deteriorating and she was finally declared brain-dead by doctors on Sunday.”

“It was yet not clear if the SUV driver was drunk or specifically targeted Singh. Although he has no personal enmity, police will be able to clarify it only after the driver is arrested,” he said.

Based on a statement from the husband, Satbir Singh, police said they booked the SUV driver under sections 125 (a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 50 police station on Sunday.