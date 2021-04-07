Speeding car rams motorbike, kills two

Two persons died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding car ahead of an under-construction toll plaza on Sohna Road on Tuesday night. The police said that the car driver allegedly fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind. He has been identified but was yet to be arrested.

The police said the accident took place around 10.15pm. According to the police, the victims, identified as Majlis Habib and Mohammad Salamuddin of Dhunela in Bhondsi, worked as motor mechanics in a private workshop in Shivaji Nagar in Sector in 11.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said that it was a head-on collision and due to the high speed of the car, victims were flung to the other side of the road, around 50 metres from the spot of the collision, due to the impact. “The car driver was speeding and driving rashly. Due to the toll plaza construction, the route is one way. The driver lost control and rammed the motorbike from the front. Both men fell on the road and sustained critical injuries to their heads and bodies. The car driver must have also suffered injuries due to the heavy impact,” he said.

The police said that the motorbike and the front side of the car were completely damaged due to the impact.

After passersby informed the police, a team from Bhondsi police station took the injured persons to Sohna Civil hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead.

Rashid Khan, a cousin of Habib, said he was riding on his motorcycle a few metres away when the accident took place. “Every day after work I along with Habib and another mechanic used to ride back together to our village. On Tuesday, after closing my workshop in Sector 15, I called them and we met at Subhash Chowk. They were around 50 metres ahead of me when they met with an accident,” he said. Police said they were checking the CCTV footage from different locations on the stretch to establish the speed of the car.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday.