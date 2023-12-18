Speeding SUV rolls over road, hits bike in Gurugram underpass; two dead

Two people were killed and four others were severely injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) speeding at the Rajeev Chowk underpass in Gurugram lost control, rolled over multiple times, and rammed into a motorcycle on the opposite carriageway, police officers aware of the case said on Monday. The damaged car and bike at the Rajeev Chowk underpass in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Vipin Yadav, 26, who was driving the Mahindra Scorpio from Badshahpur with four friends — two men and two women — and Suresh Chand, 55, who was returning to his Badshahpur home from Jacobpura on his Bajaj Platina motorcycle.

Police said the incident took place at about 7.30pm on Sunday, when Yadav, who was speeding, was unable to navigate a curve.

“The driver lost control, causing the SUV to roll over multiple times at a curve and jump lanes. Chand was travelling in the opposite lane. He came under the rolling SUV and died at the spot after being crushed. The roll-over stopped only after the SUV collided with the underpass sidewall,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said.

Police estimated that Yadav was driving at around 100km/hr when he lost control of the vehicle. To be sure, Gurugram’s underpasses have long been the sites of accidents, and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in October fixed the speed limit in all such facilities at 30kmph.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic west) Sukhbir Singh said, “Accidents at underpasses are mostly fallout of overspeeding or negligence by the driver. Sunday’s accident was due to over speeding at a curve.”

Both the SUV and the motorcycle were badly mangled in Sunday’s accident.

Dahiya said the five occupants of the SUV along with Chand were rushed to different hospitals in Gurugram for treatment, where Yadav and Chand died during treatment. He did not share the names of the other occupants of the Scorpio.

“It was the birthday of one of the women in the SUV, and all of them had celebrated in Badshahpur from where they were returning,” the officer said.

On a complaint by Chand’s nephew Tarun Kumar, a first information report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at the Civil Lines police station on Monday.

Police said Yadav ran a building construction material and potable water supply business in Manesar, while Chand was a property dealer with an office in Jacobpura.

Chand’s elder brother Mahavir Prasad said, “He left behind a daughter and two sons.”

Yadav’s neighbour Laxman Singh said the deceased had recently gotten married. “His wife is pregnant,” he said.