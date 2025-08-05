Convoy of over 22 cars in Gurugram disrupts traffic for social media stunt | Video

Traffic was disrupted for several minutes on the road connecting Gurugram’s Sector 108 with the Dwarka Expressway on Sunday evening after a convoy of nearly two dozen vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz SLC convertible, blocked the intersection, allegedly to shoot social media videos, police said on Monday. Two other men are seen recording videos, while other members of the group cheered from adjoining vehicles, some of them standing on footrests and others coming out of the sunroofs. The cars had illegally installed sirens, which were blared continuously, the residents alleged. (HT PHOTO)

The disruption near high-rises Shobha City and Experion Heartsong caused significant inconvenience to commuters and residents, officials said.

A video of the incident — which shows at least 22 vehicles, including the Mercedes convertible, Toyota Fortuners, Mahindra Thars, Scorpios, and several hatchbacks — surfaced online after a local resident shared it on social media, tagging Gurugram Police and seeking action.

In the footage, two men can be seen standing on the seats of the Mercedes with its top down.

Two other men are seen recording videos, while other members of the group cheered from adjoining vehicles, some of them standing on footrests and others coming out of the sunroofs. The cars had illegally installed sirens, which were blared continuously, the residents alleged.

The Mercedes-Benz SLC seen in the video retails at around ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom) and was reportedly the lead car during the roadblock.

One resident of a society located at the intersection, requesting anonymity, said the sound could be heard even from 400 metres away.

“My apartment is at least 150 metres away from the intersection where these men had blocked the road, but the continuous blaring of hooters and sirens for 5-10 minutes annoyed everyone in the area. The cars were driving around erratically for several minutes even after dispersing,” the resident said.

After completing the shoot, several vehicles were seen in the video illegal U-turns and fleeing in the wrong direction.

While the video has prompted outrage and been acknowledged by police officials, no formal complaint had been registered till the time of going to press.

Gurugram police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar said that the incident came to their notice through social media platforms on Sunday night.

“The video has been forwarded to the concerned police station. The matter is under investigation,” said Kumar. “Efforts are being made to identify the suspects with help from CCTV footage in the area. All vehicles involved, including the sports car, will be seized.”

Residents urged authorities to take prompt action and install surveillance cameras to deter such stunts in the future.

Police said FIR registration is expected soon and assured “strictest possible action” against those involved.