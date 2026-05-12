SPR garbage dump fire doused for 18 hours, methane buildup suspected

A fire that broke out at a secondary waste collection point along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Sector 69 on Sunday evening continued for nearly 18 hours, fire department officials said on Tuesday, with authorities suspecting methane buildup, heat-related factors or a short circuit as possible causes. Residents reported thick smoke and breathing issues as fire tenders continued operations to prevent flare-ups till Monday. (HT)

The blaze erupted amid mounting garbage accumulation along the arterial road. “The fire was reported around 7pm on Sunday, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot within 30 minutes of receiving the call. The blaze was largely brought under control by late Sunday night, though fire tenders continued making rounds till Monday to douse residual flames and prevent flare-ups,” a senior fire department official said. Officials suspect methane buildup, rising temperatures or an accidental trigger as possible causes behind the fire.

Residents and vendors in the vicinity said thick smoke and toxic fumes caused severe air pollution and breathing difficulties, particularly for people living in nearby informal settlements. “A loud sound was heard, and within a few seconds, we could see flames emerging from the collection point. The waste pickups were halted for several days,” said Dinesh Kumar, a street vendor.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but rising temperatures and decomposing waste may have contributed to the incident. “Rising mercury levels and accumulation of waste are suspected to have caused the fire. While excavators have been deployed to control flames, fire tenders reach the spot every thirty minutes to contain the residue burning,” a senior sanitation officer said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said dry waste collection resumed on Monday despite the ongoing strike. “Efforts are being made to ensure the fire remains confined to an area. No individual sustained any injuries. Utilities such as power lines largely remain untouched during the incident,” the official added.

A senior official from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHVBN) said a 33kV underground powerline supplying electricity to Sector 76 passes through the stretch along with towers and a 25-foot H-pole infrastructure.

“While a line fault has been reported on the stretch since Saturday, leading to disruptions at Suncity, it has become difficult to trace the faulting points due to accumulated garbage. The municipality will be asked to keep the garbage at a safe distance from utilities,” the official said.

MCG officials said waste from Badshahpur and localities in Sector 66 has been collected at the site since January, when the secondary collection point was shifted from near Vatika Chowk. Officials added that the collection point is likely to be shifted to Bhondsi in the coming months as part of a revamp of secondary waste collection sites.