Stalker held after shooting woman in Gurugram PG; trapped inside by automatic lock

A 31-year-old stalker was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly broke into a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Gurugram’s Dundahera area and shot a 30-year-old woman who had rejected his marriage proposal, police said, adding that the accused was apprehended when the PG’s automatic lock trapped him inside after the shooting.

The woman, identified by police as Shivangi Tiwari, suffered a bullet wound near her left shoulder and was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where she remains in stable condition.

According to investigators privy to the case details, the accused, Vipin Kumar, had been waiting outside the PG on his motorcycle for the woman to leave for work.

“However, a milkman came out of the main entrance at the same time and Kumar swiftly snuck inside the building, as the auto-locking door was yet to completely shut,” the officer said.

After shooting the woman, Kumar was trapped inside the building as he did not have an RFID card to open it. Police reached the spot, arrested him.

According to the police, Tiwari is a native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and moved to Gurugram to work for a garment export firm in Udyog Vihar. Kumar is a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and works as a chauffeur in a private firm, they said.

Both lived in the same locality in Dundahera and had known each other for the past two years. However, Tiwari cut all ties with Kumar after he proposed to her around a fortnight ago and started pressuring her into marrying him.

Police said that the shooting incident took place between 9.55am and 10am on Thursday when Tiwari was about to leave her PG. Upon entering the building, Kumar found Tiwari on the first floor and tried to drag her inside her room on the pretext of wanting to talk to her, police said. “She refused to go inside and an altercation took place, immediately after which Kumar pulled out a countrymade pistol and opened fire,” the officer cited above said.

Investigators said that the woman was hit just above her heart. While Kumar was trapped inside, other occupants of the PG called the police, who reached the spot in three minutes, as the Udyog Vihar police station is located barely 500 metres away.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that a countrymade pistol, an empty cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot. “We are quizzing the suspect to ascertain from where he had procured the illegal weapon and whether it was purchased with the sole motive to shoot Tiwari,” he said.

Turan said that the woman’s condition was stable and she was undergoing treatment. “We have recorded her statement and have registered an attempt to murder case against Kumar at Udyog Vihar police station. We are also investigating if Kumar had any criminal antecedent,” he said.