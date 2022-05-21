Stalling a file will to lead to suspension, Haryana ULB minister warns officials

State urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kamal Gupta on Friday said any official, who repeatedly raises objections to a file, will be suspended with immediate effect--three days after an ugly spat broke out between MCG’s chief engineer T L Sharma and a councillor of ward 13 at the municipal corporation’s office at Sector 34 and councillors congregated a day later to discuss the future course of action against the official.

The direction came after councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) complained that Sharma repeatedly raised objections on their files without any reason.

Gupta was holding a meeting with bureaucrats from government agencies such as the urban local bodies, MCG, Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), municipal councils of Sohna, Pataudi, Hailey mandi, Farrukhnagar, as well as MCG councillors at the PWD rest house in Civil Lines on Friday.

Gupta said an official should list all their objections the first time and not mention them afterwards as this holds up files and as a result, development projects get delayed. He said an official will be suspended with immediate effect in the future if he is found raising objections to a file more than once.

“No officer should raise objections to any file again. If this is done, the concerned person will be suspended. All officials have also been directed to show respect to public representatives,” said Gupta, who also inspected the Bandhwari landfill on Friday.

During the meeting, councillors also requested Gupta that the ULB should not extend Sharma’s tenure, which is set to end in three months. Sharma did not respond despite several attempts.

They also requested Gupta to fill the other post of the MCG chief engineer, which has been lying vacant since last year.

On Tuesday, Sharma and MCG councillor from ward 13 Brahm Dutt had a heated argument when the former was holding a meeting at the MCG office. While Sharma alleged that Yadav hurled a chair at him and threated him and his family, the councillor admitted that there was a disagreement, but denied hurling a chair, or threatening Sharma.

On Wednesday, mayor Madhu Azad and councillors of MCG held a meeting, in which they decided to approach the ULB minister and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking their intervention in the matter and asking them to take action against the chief engineer.

Besides alleging that he needlessly raised objections to their files, several councillors were upset with Sharma due to his behaviour, especially during last month’s MCG house meeting. Sharma was allegedly seen laughing and smirking at issues and objections raised by the councillors.

Regarding Tuesday’s spat, Gupta said he has already heard the chief engineer’s version. During the meeting, Gupta also took a written version, signed by MCG councillors, regarding the spat as well as instances where the chief engineer raised multiple objections to their files. Gupta said the matter will be investigated by the urban local bodies and further action will be taken accordingly.

Gupta also directed the MCG to appoint a nodal officer in all the 35 municipal wards, who will work with the municipal councillor and the ward committee and coordinate with them for all ward-related matters.

Gupta also issued instructions to officials working in the municipal corporations and councils to appoint a nodal officer for each community centre. He said action will be taken against the nodal office if the community centre allotted to him is not repaired. He also directed the officials to get the boundary walls and footpaths of all parks repaired and the community centres whitewashed every four months.

The minister also directed all officials attending the meeting to make adequate parking arrangements in all the government buildings.

