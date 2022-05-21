Stalling a file will to lead to suspension, Haryana ULB minister warns officials
State urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kamal Gupta on Friday said any official, who repeatedly raises objections to a file, will be suspended with immediate effect--three days after an ugly spat broke out between MCG’s chief engineer T L Sharma and a councillor of ward 13 at the municipal corporation’s office at Sector 34 and councillors congregated a day later to discuss the future course of action against the official.
The direction came after councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) complained that Sharma repeatedly raised objections on their files without any reason.
Gupta was holding a meeting with bureaucrats from government agencies such as the urban local bodies, MCG, Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), municipal councils of Sohna, Pataudi, Hailey mandi, Farrukhnagar, as well as MCG councillors at the PWD rest house in Civil Lines on Friday.
Gupta said an official should list all their objections the first time and not mention them afterwards as this holds up files and as a result, development projects get delayed. He said an official will be suspended with immediate effect in the future if he is found raising objections to a file more than once.
“No officer should raise objections to any file again. If this is done, the concerned person will be suspended. All officials have also been directed to show respect to public representatives,” said Gupta, who also inspected the Bandhwari landfill on Friday.
During the meeting, councillors also requested Gupta that the ULB should not extend Sharma’s tenure, which is set to end in three months. Sharma did not respond despite several attempts.
They also requested Gupta to fill the other post of the MCG chief engineer, which has been lying vacant since last year.
On Tuesday, Sharma and MCG councillor from ward 13 Brahm Dutt had a heated argument when the former was holding a meeting at the MCG office. While Sharma alleged that Yadav hurled a chair at him and threated him and his family, the councillor admitted that there was a disagreement, but denied hurling a chair, or threatening Sharma.
On Wednesday, mayor Madhu Azad and councillors of MCG held a meeting, in which they decided to approach the ULB minister and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking their intervention in the matter and asking them to take action against the chief engineer.
Besides alleging that he needlessly raised objections to their files, several councillors were upset with Sharma due to his behaviour, especially during last month’s MCG house meeting. Sharma was allegedly seen laughing and smirking at issues and objections raised by the councillors.
Regarding Tuesday’s spat, Gupta said he has already heard the chief engineer’s version. During the meeting, Gupta also took a written version, signed by MCG councillors, regarding the spat as well as instances where the chief engineer raised multiple objections to their files. Gupta said the matter will be investigated by the urban local bodies and further action will be taken accordingly.
Gupta also directed the MCG to appoint a nodal officer in all the 35 municipal wards, who will work with the municipal councillor and the ward committee and coordinate with them for all ward-related matters.
Gupta also issued instructions to officials working in the municipal corporations and councils to appoint a nodal officer for each community centre. He said action will be taken against the nodal office if the community centre allotted to him is not repaired. He also directed the officials to get the boundary walls and footpaths of all parks repaired and the community centres whitewashed every four months.
The minister also directed all officials attending the meeting to make adequate parking arrangements in all the government buildings.
-
Jai Ram doles out projects worth ₹102 crore at Congress bastion Rohru
With elections to the Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the BJP is making a determined bid to make inroads into Congress-held constituencies. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday doled out projects worth ₹102 crore to the Rohru assembly segment, a strong Congress citadel. The Congress has been winning elections from Rohru since 1951.
-
Light rain in Gurugram; IMD predicts mercury drop over next five days
According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the average maximum temperature was 4.9 degrees above normal across Haryana. The city on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 44. 7C and a minimum of 26.4C, said the IMD. According to Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over southern Haryana and adjoining areas. Singh, however, said temperatures will soar again after four to five days, and the heat wave will prevail thereafter.
-
At 36, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases double in a day
Chandigarh's cases shot up from six to 18 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali also recorded a spike from seven to 11. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise of four to seven. The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 34, 35, 37, 44 and 48, Manimajra and PGIMER campus. This includes 75 positive patients in Chandigarh, 55 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula.
-
Chandigarh admn gets cracking to utilise Urban Development Fund
After keeping it on the back-burner for several years, the UT administration has finally made first moves in framing guidelines for using the Urban Development Fund. The fee collected from conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold is deposited in UDF and can be used for different development projects in the city. The administration had allowed the conversion of residential leasehold properties to freehold in 2017.
-
Hail, thunderstorm alerts issued for Chandigarh for next four days
With a fresh Western Disturbance starting to affect the region from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming four days. IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 km per hour for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, while an orange alert for hail and thunderstorms with gusty winds going up to 60 km per hour on Monday has also been issued.
