State fixes prices for vaccines

Following the Covid-19 price cap imposed by the Central government for three Covid-19 vaccines, the state health department has directed private hospitals to charge fixed prices, ₹1,410 for a Covaxin dose, ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,145 for a Sputnik dose. A committee was also formed to keep a check on the prices and complaints filed by citizens on overcharging.

“Rate of Covaxin has been revised. A single dose, which earlier used to cost ₹1,200, will now cost ₹1,410, after the addition of ₹60 in GST and ₹150 as service charges. For Covishield and Sputnik, there has been no change in the price,” said Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer for Gurugram.

As per the order by the National Health Mission department of the state on June 21, the maximum price per dose for the Covid-19 vaccine in private hospitals has been fixed to bring uniformity and access of vaccine to all beneficiaries.

The maximum prices have been worked out on the prices per dose declared by the vaccine manufacturers. For instance, a single dose of Covishield costs ₹600, which, after addition of GST of ₹30 and a service charge, reaches up to ₹780, while for Sputnik, the cost is ₹948, while GST is ₹47 and service charge is ₹150.

A five-member committee headed by Yadav will keep a check on overpricing. According to Yadav, to fulfil the vaccine demand of the private hospitals, the state health department has received 254,000 doses of Covishield, which will be allocated district-wise based on the demand and payment.

“Private hospitals in the state have submitted a demand for 900,000 doses, out of which 660,000 doses have been allocated by the Central government. The state has received almost 250,000 doses that will be distributed to private hospitals,” said Yadav, adding that private hospitals have not been allocated Covaxin.

For vaccinations at government health centres, the district has received almost 21,000 doses of Covishield doses in the last two days. On average, the district health department has been inoculating 10,000 people per day, except on June 21, when over 87,000 doses were administered at government health centres.