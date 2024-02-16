Structural audit must for property registrations: Gurugram admin to developers

The Gurugram district administration on Friday issued directions that registration of properties would be stopped if the developers did not complete pending structural audits of their projects. The deputy commissioner said that the district administration was continuously receiving complaints from resident welfare associations of various societies claiming that their buildings had not been satisfactorily audited. (HT Archive)

Gurugram deputy commissioner, Nishant Yadav, asked the revenue department to issue notices to developers and tell them to pay fees for the audits at the earliest. The DC chaired a meeting of developers and DTCP officials on the issue of delay in structural audits on Friday.

During the meeting, Yadav said that no work related to registration would be done for those builders who had not yet cleared the fees for structural audit according to rules. He instructed the revenue department officials to send notices to these builders to collect the fees.

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration was continuously receiving complaints from resident welfare associations of various societies claiming that their buildings had not been satisfactorily audited. People living in these residential societies cited problems like water leakage, peeling of plaster and cracks, he added.

Yadav also clarified that those builders who did not want to get the investigation done by the empaneled audit agency of the administration, could opt for an investigation by IIT or any equivalent reputed agency and after getting the signature of the RWA, they could submit their report to the DTP office.

During the meeting, district town planner (enforcement), Manish Yadav, said that despite repeated notices, the developers had failed to deposit the money for carrying out proper structural audit of various buildings.

“We are getting repeated complaints regarding delays in structural audit and this issue has to be resolved. The developers and RWAs must pay the fees for carrying out this exercise,” he said, adding that there were at least 20 projects for which fees had not been paid.

Gurugram additional deputy commissioner, Hitesh Meena, was also present at the meeting.