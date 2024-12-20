Suspect arrested from Rajasthan for beating friend to death in Gurugram Sector 63

A man was arrested in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan for allegedly beating another man to death following a dispute in Kadarpur, Gurugram Sector 63, police said on Friday. The accused was identified as 50-year-old Charat Singh alias Jhanti of Kadarpur. The victim was identified as Shiv Kumar, 46, who also lived in the same neighbourhood. (Representational image)

The accused was identified as 50-year-old Charat Singh alias Jhanti of Kadarpur. The victim was identified as Shiv Kumar, 46, who also lived in the same neighbourhood. The two were dairy farmers and friends. The incident took place on December 5, said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

“Kumar and Singh had gathered outside the village with a few other people at night to drink liquor. However, an altercation broke out between them over a petty dispute. Singh, in a fit of rage, assaulted Kumar, smashed his head and face with a boulder and fled. The others on the scene also fled, leaving Kumar bleeding,” he said.

When Kumar didn’t return home, his family members kept searching for him the whole night. A villager spotted him lying unconscious in a badly wounded condition the next morning and alerted the police control room following which police reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

“Kumar died at the civil hospital in Sector 10 while undergoing treatment on December 18 after which a murder case was registered against several suspects, including Singh, at the Sector 65 police station,” he said.

According to police, Singh fled to Bhiwadi and switched off his mobile phone. However, police tracked him down and arrested him, officers said, adding that more suspects involved in the case will be arrested soon.

Based on a complaint from Kumar’s brother, a first information report was registered against Singh and other unidentified people for assault at the Sector 65 police station on December 6, but it was transformed into a murder case after Kumar’s death.