Swamp of garbage, waterlogging in Ashok vihar Ph-3 sparks civic outrage

A two-acre residential plot in Gurugram’s Ashok Vihar Phase 3 has turned into a swamp of garbage and stagnant water, drawing widespread criticism from residents who accuse civic authorities of neglect and failure. Following last week’s rain, the site has become heavily waterlogged, with ankle-deep pools of filthy water mixed with rotting waste, triggering fears of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, residents claim. Responding to the rising outrage, MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said the matter had been brought to his attention. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents are demanding immediate action from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), including the deployment of water pumps and a permanent solution for garbage disposal and drainage. In response, MCG assured prompt action, though locals remain sceptical.

“This two-acre land has turned into a swamp of filth and foul water. The stench is unbearable, and the threat to public health is real,” said Vikas Hooda, president of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA). “What we are dealing with is not just garbage—it’s a complete breakdown of governance. We’ve repeatedly approached the authorities, but no permanent solution has been provided.”

According to locals, the area has been unofficially used as a dumping ground for several months, but conditions worsened drastically after the recent downpour. Nar Singh Das Gupta, a long-time resident, said, “Every morning, we step out of our homes into a marsh of rotting waste. People are parking their cars in the middle of this muck, and children are walking through mosquito-infested water. This is not what we expect from a city that claims to be smart.”

Sushil Yadav, another resident, expressed frustration over the lack of action. “Despite multiple complaints, we have seen no action beyond hollow assurances. The water has been stagnant for days. It’s a breeding ground for disease now.”

Responding to the rising outrage, MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said the matter had been brought to his attention. “We will resolve the issue at the earliest. A team will be sent for inspection, and necessary measures will be taken to pump out stagnant water and clear the garbage. We are committed to restoring hygienic conditions in the area,” he added.

Despite the commissioner’s assurance, residents remain sceptical. They said they would escalate their complaints if concrete steps are not visible soon. The issue appears to be a recurring one, said Bijender Mudgil, joint secretary of the RWA. “Every monsoon turns this place into a cesspool. Yet there is no drainage system, and garbage trucks often skip collection rounds. The situation is deteriorating year after year,” Mudgil said.