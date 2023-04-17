Gurugram Three men assaulted a taxi driver, stole his car, and then used the vehicle to ram multiple times into an eatery on the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar (KMP) expressway run by a competitor, Gurugram police officers aware of the case said on Sunday, adding that six people were injured in the incident. Three booked for ramming hotel on KMP with robbed car

Police said though two separate first information reports were filed in Bilaspur, the case was transferred to the Manesar crime branch team, following which two accused, identified as Amit alias Mota and Ajeet, were arrested. The third man and prime accused, identified as Monu, is on the run, they said.

Giving details about the case, police said the three hailed a taxi driven by Ishtaq, who is a partner driver with an app-based cab aggregator at Panchgaon Chowk on NH-48 at about 11.30am on Saturday. Investigators said the suspects initially travelled towards Bilaspur Chowk, but kept changing the drop location, ending up spending five hours in Ishtaq’s vehicle.

At around 4.30pm, police said, the three asked Ishtaq to drive on the KMP expressway and made him stop at a secluded underpass near Pukharpur village. They then assaulted him and threw him out of the car, before driving to an eatery run by Krishna Singh and ramming into it multiple times before driving away.

Investigators said Singh, her son, another relative and three policemen who were present at the eatery were hurt in the incident.

Singh alleged the suspects were her competitors and had been threatening her to shut her eatery as their own shop was not performing. “The prime suspect Monu had threatened me to close my eatery but I continued to run it… Finally at about 4.30pm, he rammed my eatery with a car multiple times and then fled... Monu was also waving a pistol at that time,” she alleged.

On her complaint, an FIR was registered against the three under IPC sections 34 (common intention), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Bilaspur police station.

A separate FIR was registered on Ishtaq’s complaint under IPC sections 34 (common intention) and 392 (robbery) at the police station.

Police said the Manesar crime branch team arrested Amit on Saturday and Ajeet on Sunday.

A senior police official said there were at least six criminal cases against Monu. “He is presently on the run. After his arrest, it will become clear what was his exact motive behind causing trouble to the woman and damaging the hotel run by her. We are trying to trace his location,” the officer said, adding Monu has been jailed on multiple occasions in the past.