Tech to the rescue as festive gifting hits traffic jams in Gurugram

In Gurugram, the joy of festive gifting this Diwali has turned into a logistical test of patience for many. With the festival rush choking major intersections such as Subhash Chowk and Iffco Chowk, companies and traders supplying corporate gifts are turning to technology to beat the traffic. Route optimisation tools, predictive traffic mapping, and courier load balancing are now as essential to festive logistics as wrapping paper and ribbons, corporate gifters said Friday.

Traders who handle bulk orders from private firms for their employees said delivery partners often lose hours in snarls at key junctions, delaying shipments and inflating costs. To navigate the festive congestion, many have begun using route-planning software and real-time load management systems.

“Festive seasons bring heavy road traffic and shipment surges, but with the right planning, those challenges become opportunities,” said Zaiba Sarang, co-founder of iThink Logistics. According to her, gifting companies now rely on predictive traffic insights to minimise delays. “We plan in advance and with the right courier load during dispatches, timely deliveries are ensured even when city roads are jam-packed. It’s not about avoiding chaos, it’s about anticipating it,” Sarang added.

Anuj Sharma, who runs Customized Premiums and Promotions, said corporate gifting inquiries jump by 400–500% during the festive season. “Timely delivery is crucial to ensure there are no operational gaps. However, due to traffic jams, many times it becomes challenging to deliver gifts in bulk,” Sharma acknowledged.

Traders said a single corporate order can involve thousands of gift packs, sometimes for companies with over 5,000 employees, making efficiency crucial. A courier aggregator noted that delivery demand nearly doubles during the festive period, prompting firms to expand capacity by 30–40% through additional routes, delivery associates and pickup schedules.

“Technology plays a huge role in simplifying festive logistics. Brands can monitor thousands of shipments at once, while AI-driven insights help choose the fastest, most reliable routes,” Sarang said.

But smaller businesses operating on thin margins face a different kind of pressure. Kavita Singh, who runs Kavita’s Kitchenette in Sector 49, said she relies on porters to deliver nearly 100 sweet boxes daily. “We have to prepare at least two weeks in advance to estimate customer demand for sweets during the festive season. The porter services cost us way too much, charging nearly ₹70 for even nearby orders in the vicinity. Otherwise, there are no options available and we are left on our own,” Singh noted.

Residents, too, are feeling the strain of traffic congestion. “The commuter rush during the festive season is unbearable. We need to strengthen our public transport system to ensure that our roads get decongested with less presence of vehicles. People should be encouraged to buy gifts from underprivileged and local shops, instead of looking for fancy options,” said Sunil Sareen, vice-president of the Imperial Gardens RWA in Sector 102.