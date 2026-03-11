Teen stabbed to death in Gurugram over ₹3,000 loan dispute

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a friend following a dispute over a ₹3,000 loan in Sector-14 on Tuesday, police said. Investigators said the dispute began after the victim intervened in a loan issue between the accused and his friend. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, originally from Bada Baijpur village in Palwal, lived in Sukhrali, Sector 18, and worked at an automobile showroom in Sector 14. The arrested suspect was identified as Monu, 24, a resident of Sheetala Colony in Sector 5.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the dispute stemmed from a loan taken by the victim’s friend. “The deceased’s friend had borrowed ₹3,000 from Monu in December last year with the promise to return it within 15 days. However, he failed to return the money even after two months when Monu started putting pressure on him to clear the debt,” he said.

Turan said the victim intervened after learning that Monu was repeatedly pressurising his friend. “It resulted in several rounds of arguments between them. They had a heated argument over the phone on Monday evening and Tuesday morning too,” he said.

Police said Monu reached near the showroom around 1.45pm and asked the victim to step outside. He allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, causing a deep wound. Employees rushed the victim to a private hospital in Sector 14 and then to a super-speciality hospital in Sector 44, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) was registered against Monu at Civil Lines police station late Tuesday. The body will be handed over after autopsy on Wednesday.