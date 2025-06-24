Temple trust faces heat over Aravalli encroachments, locals allege civic apathy

A fresh row has broken out over alleged illegal encroachments by a temple trust in the protected Aravalli Forest behind Suncity in Sector 54, with residents and environmentalists accusing the authorities of deliberate inaction despite multiple violations being flagged for months. The protected Aravalli Forest behind Suncity in Gurugram Sector 54. (HT Archive)

The temple trust, which had earlier been issued a forest offence report (FOR) and show-cause notices, is now facing serious charges of large-scale unauthorised construction, ecological damage, and environmental violations. Complainants allege that over 10 acres of forest land have been encroached upon by the trust.

HT made multiple attempts to reach out to the temple trust, but did not receive any response.

Despite the Forest Department issuing an FOR on January 17 confirming illegal construction over 2,300 square meters — including tin sheds and cement structures — no remedial or demolition action has followed in the five months since, complainants say. “The Forest Department’s silence has emboldened the encroachers. Instead of rolling back the illegal structures, they have expanded rapidly,” complainant Vaishali Rana, a Gurugram-based environmentalist, wrote in her latest complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, the Wildlife Department, and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

Rana alleged they have created a new temple complex adjoining the old one and they have drilled borewells and installed floodlights in the complex.The land falls under Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900.

According to residents and environmental activists, fresh violations include the construction of a new temple complex spread across nearly 2 acres, the installation of loudspeakers that disturb wildlife, unauthorised borewell digging, floodlights disrupting nocturnal fauna, and the reconstruction of a previously razed road connecting the temple to Suncity.

One of the most alarming claims is that the natural stormwater creek behind the original temple has been fully concretised, preventing groundwater recharge and altering the fragile Aravalli ecosystem. Local sources further allege that sewage from the expanded premises is now being discharged directly into the forest, causing further degradation of the area’s ecological balance.

Calling for urgent intervention, residents have demanded a demolition drive similar to the ongoing enforcement actions in Faridabad under Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). “The entire stormwater system has been tampered with, borewells have been dug without permission, and the trust is operating unchecked in broad daylight. The forest is being destroyed under the nose of officials,” said Rana, urging the deputy commissioner to step in.

“The destruction happening in the name of religious expansion inside the Aravallis is completely unacceptable,” said environmentalist S.S. Oberoi. “Protected forest land is being encroached, natural stormwater channels are being cemented, borewells are illegally drilled, and sewage is being dumped into the ecosystem — all under the authorities’ watch. This is not just an environmental violation; it’s a criminal assault on our last remaining green lungs. If immediate demolition and restoration are not carried out, the ecological damage here will be irreversible.”

The complainants have sought removal of all illegal structures, sealing of borewells, dismantling of floodlights and loudspeakers, deconstruction of the illegal road, restoration of the stormwater creek, and sealing of the unauthorised sewage discharge points. They have also called for compensatory plantation for over 200 trees reportedly cut down by the temple trust in recent years.

Responding to the allegations, RK Jangra, district wildlife officer, Gurugram, acknowledged receiving complaints and assured that a departmental team will visit the site on Tuesday to monitor violations. “There’s no doubt wildlife is present in that zone. Loudspeakers, floodlights, and unauthorised activity can have a severe impact on their habitat. We will take appropriate action based on the team’s report,” Jangra said.

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner Gurugram said, “Action will be taken in the matter”. Meanwhile, Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), added, “We will initiate inspections and take appropriate action against the violations.”